Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 60-second tutorial for content creators and online educators, illustrating the power of text to video conversion. The video should adopt a clean, minimalist visual style with smooth transitions, complemented by a calm yet authoritative voice. Demonstrate how effortlessly users can transform a simple script into a polished video using Text-to-video from script, featuring a professional AI avatar delivering the narration.
Example Prompt 2
Design an engaging 30-second social media ad aimed at social media marketers and vloggers, emphasizing the platform's ability to produce studio-quality videos with extensive video customization. The visual presentation should be bright, fast-paced, and visually rich, incorporating upbeat background music and a crisp, friendly voiceover. Showcase how easy it is to add professional Voiceover generation and automatic Subtitles/captions for maximum reach.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 45-second promotional video targeting digital marketers and e-commerce businesses, highlighting the flexibility of video creation for various platforms. Employ a professional and polished visual aesthetic with clear, concise voice narration, demonstrating how easy it is to adapt content. Illustrate the utility of Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize videos for different social media channels and how to enhance them using the integrated Media library/stock support for greater video customization.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How your AI training video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your training content into dynamic, professional videos with AI, streamlining your production workflow.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your training script. Our AI video generator will analyze your text and automatically prepare it for video conversion.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to be your on-screen presenter. Pair them with an AI voice for natural, engaging narration tailored to your content.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with stock media, custom images, or videos. Apply your brand's colors and logo using comprehensive branding controls to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate
Finalize your studio-quality video with automatic subtitles and export it in your desired aspect ratio. Facilitate distribution by integrating with your LMS using SCORM exports.

Streamline Healthcare Education

Make complex medical information accessible and engaging through clear, simplified AI-generated videos for healthcare training.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen transforms scripts into captivating videos using advanced AI, making complex video creation accessible. You can easily generate studio-quality videos by simply inputting your text, choosing AI avatars, and selecting from a variety of video templates.

What customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive video customization, allowing you to tailor every aspect of your content. You can integrate your branding with custom logos and colors, select from diverse AI voices, and use various aspect ratios to create polished, professional videos.

Can HeyGen generate videos with diverse AI avatars and multilingual support?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create engaging content with a wide selection of realistic AI avatars. Our platform also includes multilingual support and automatic subtitles, broadening your audience reach for any AI video generator project.

How can HeyGen assist in producing corporate training videos efficiently?

HeyGen significantly streamlines the production of corporate training videos through its intuitive interface and extensive library of video templates. This enables quick and efficient creation of high-quality training videos, saving time and resources for your team.

