Hybrid Video Maker: Create Stunning AI Videos Fast
Effortlessly create engaging marketing videos and explainers from your presentations and images using an AI video generator with versatile templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As a leading AI Video generator, HeyGen empowers creators to be a true hybrid video maker, transforming diverse inputs like presentations and images into stunning videos. Harness the power of generator AIs to craft compelling marketing videos effortlessly.
Create High-Performing Ad Videos.
Quickly produce compelling, high-converting ad campaigns using AI, transforming ideas into engaging visuals that drive results.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and short clips to boost engagement and expand your online presence rapidly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of stunning marketing videos?
HeyGen's AI Video generator allows you to transform your ideas into professional marketing videos quickly. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video features to produce engaging, stunning videos effortlessly for your campaigns.
Can I transform existing presentations or images into dynamic videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen acts as a hybrid video maker, enabling you to convert existing presentations and images into engaging video content. Enhance them further with AI avatars and hyper-realistic voices for a polished final product, making your interactive presentations shine.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for my video projects?
HeyGen provides extensive customization, including a robust Avatar Generator and branding controls for logos and colors. This allows creators to maintain brand consistency while producing unique and stunning videos.
How quickly can HeyGen generate high-quality videos from a script?
HeyGen's AI video generator is designed for speed, allowing you to generate stunning videos directly from a script using its text-to-video capabilities. This streamlines the production of explainers and ad videos efficiently, turning text to stunning videos in minutes.