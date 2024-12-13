Imagine a 30-second "hvac video marketing" piece designed for homeowners experiencing common AC breakdowns. This short video should graphically illustrate their initial frustration, followed by the swift and effective solution provided by a friendly HVAC technician, culminating in visible relief. The visual style ought to be empathetic yet reassuring, employing HeyGen's voiceover generation for a clear narration and calming, professional background music to foster trust.

Generate Video