Produce a 1.5-minute explainer video for NGO staff and policy makers, clearly outlining a complex humanitarian framework. The visual style should be clean and data-driven, incorporating professional infographics to convey information efficiently, complemented by an authoritative and clear voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly translate detailed policy documents into a compelling narrative, positioning the platform as an essential humanitarian frameworks video maker.

Generate Video