HRIS Training Video Maker to Streamline Your Onboarding

Boost employee engagement and streamline compliance training by transforming scripts into professional videos with Text-to-video from script.

Produce a 1-minute professional HRIS overview video designed for new employees, utilizing an AI avatar to walk through the basic functionalities of the system. The visual style should be clean and engaging, with a clear, concise voiceover generation to ensure information is easily digestible for individuals unfamiliar with HRIS platforms.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a 90-second compliance training video for HR managers, demonstrating a new HRIS security update. The video should have an authoritative, informative visual and audio style, leveraging text-to-video from script capabilities to quickly convert written policy into a compelling visual aid, complete with relevant Templates & scenes.
Craft a 1.5-minute instructional video detailing a standard operating procedure (SOP) within the HRIS for existing employees. Aim for a practical, easy-to-follow visual style with on-screen guidance, featuring a professional AI avatar and utilizing Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and reinforce key steps.
Create a 2-minute multilingual HRIS module introduction aimed at a global workforce, showcasing how to submit vacation requests. The video should adopt a modern, inclusive visual style, employing an AI avatar to present the information clearly while using Voiceover generation to cater to diverse language needs effectively.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your HRIS Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging HRIS training videos with AI-powered tools, simplifying complex processes for effective employee onboarding and compliance.

Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Create your training script or paste existing content for your "HRIS overview videos". The platform's "Text-to-video from script" capability helps you quickly transform text into video scenes.
Step 2
Choose AI Avatars and Visuals
Choose from a selection of "AI avatars" to present your HRIS information clearly and engagingly. Enhance visuals with support from the media library.
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Generate a professional "AI generated voiceover" for your video. Ensure brand consistency by applying your company's logo and colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)".
Step 4
Export for Seamless Integration
Export your finalized video, utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to fit various platforms, making it ideal for "LMS integration".

HeyGen, your ultimate AI video platform, transforms HRIS training video creation. Easily simplify complex HR processes with compelling training videos, boosting learning and efficiency.

Demystify Complex HR Processes

Simplify intricate HRIS topics and processes using AI avatars and clear visuals, significantly enhancing employee understanding and reducing confusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify HRIS training video creation?

HeyGen's AI video platform streamlines the creation of HRIS overview videos by enabling users to convert text to video with AI avatars and AI generated voiceover, drastically reducing production time. This makes it an ideal HRIS training video maker for efficient onboarding and compliance training.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging training videos?

HeyGen provides robust technical features for training videos, including AI avatars, AI generated voiceover, and screen recording capabilities. Users can also utilize customizable templates and integrate video transcripts for comprehensive employee training.

Can HeyGen help improve employee engagement with HRIS content?

Yes, HeyGen enhances employee engagement by transforming static HRIS content into dynamic training videos featuring AI avatars and professional voiceovers. The platform's customizable templates help create visually appealing and easy-to-understand HRIS overview videos.

How does HeyGen facilitate the rapid production of HRIS training materials?

HeyGen's AI video platform allows for the rapid production of HRIS training videos through its text-to-video functionality and extensive media library. This efficiency supports quick updates for SOPs and consistent compliance training across the organization.

