Transform scripts into compelling corporate videos with intelligent text-to-video, boosting your communication efficiency.

Create a 1-minute video targeting project managers who need to streamline their team's content creation workflow. The visual style should be professional and clean, using animated screen captures to illustrate process steps, complemented by an authoritative yet clear voiceover. This video will demonstrate how HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability can automate the production of consistent updates, saving valuable time in workflow automation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at Learning & Development professionals looking to enhance their training modules. The aesthetic should be engaging and educational, incorporating on-screen text highlights and a friendly, encouraging audio tone. Showcase how HeyGen's AI avatars can deliver complex information clearly, making the integration into existing LMS platforms seamless and effective.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second explainer video for product managers and software developers introducing new technical features. The visual presentation should be dynamic and modern, featuring quick cuts between UI demonstrations and relevant graphics, with a precise, energetic narration. Emphasize how easy it is to add accessibility with HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions feature, improving understanding for all users and leveraging the power of an AI video editing software.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute corporate video for HR departments, focusing on new employee onboarding and internal communications. The visual and audio style should be welcoming and professional, utilizing high-quality stock footage of office environments and a reassuring, clear voiceover. This video will highlight HeyGen's voiceover generation feature as a core tool for any corporate video maker, ensuring consistent messaging and brand voice across all internal announcements.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Corporate Video Generators Work

Efficiently transform your ideas into professional corporate videos, leveraging AI to streamline every step of the creation process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Begin by pasting your script or utilizing a text-to-video generator to draft your initial content. You can also select an AI avatar to present your message.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of templates and scenes to match your brand's aesthetic. Integrate your logo and preferred brand colors with branding controls.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video
Automatically generate voiceovers and add synchronized subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity. Utilize various video editing tools to refine your production.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your polished corporate video in various aspect ratios for different platforms, ready to be shared and make an impact on your target audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the AI video creation process?

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation by leveraging advanced AI video generator capabilities, allowing users to transform text into professional AI videos. Its intuitive text-to-video features streamline the entire video production workflow, acting as an intelligent AI videomaking assistant.

Can HeyGen create realistic AI avatars from a script?

Yes, HeyGen features highly realistic AI avatars and text-to-video generator technology, enabling you to produce engaging talking heads videos directly from a script. You can also customize voiceovers with its integrated AI voice generator.

What branding and editing tools does HeyGen offer for corporate videos?

HeyGen serves as a comprehensive corporate video maker, providing robust video editing tools and branding controls for a polished look. You can utilize a variety of templates, rich graphics, and music assets to ensure your AI-generated videos align with your brand identity.

Does HeyGen offer features for collaborative video production?

Yes, HeyGen supports efficient video production workflows with seamless collaboration features, enabling teams to work together effectively. It also provides multi-language support and automatic captioning to further streamline content creation and reach wider audiences.

