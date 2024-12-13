HR Video Generator: Simplify Training & Onboarding

Effortlessly produce high-quality HR videos for training, onboarding, and recruitment. Leverage our diverse templates & scenes to captivate your team.

Create a 1-minute onboarding video aimed at new hires, featuring professional AI avatars to introduce company policies and team members. The visual style should be clean and welcoming, with a clear, friendly voiceover, streamlining the initial HR processes effectively.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second training video for existing employees on new software, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for concise explanations. The visual style should be step-by-step and informative, complemented by clear background music and automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second company culture announcement video for all employees, designed to boost employee engagement. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and vibrant, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for quick creation and customized Voiceover generation to deliver an inspiring message.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 60-second recruitment video targeting potential job candidates, showcasing the company's attractive work environment. The visual style should be modern and inviting, incorporating diverse stock footage from the Media library/stock support, and optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to become a compelling marketing video.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an HR Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging HR videos for onboarding, training, and internal communications, boosting employee engagement and streamlining workflows.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a diverse library of professional video templates tailored for HR content, including onboarding videos and training videos.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Craft your message by adding text, which our advanced AI avatars will animate, or generate compelling content directly from your script using AI video creation.
3
Step 3
Apply Customizations
Personalize your video with your company's branding controls, such as logos and colors. Enhance accessibility and clarity by adding automatic subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once perfected, export your polished HR video in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across internal platforms to streamline workflows effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture & Morale

.

Develop inspiring videos for internal communications, fostering a positive company culture and boosting overall employee morale and connection.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of HR videos?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video generator, significantly streamlines the production of diverse HR videos, including effective onboarding and engaging training videos. Its intuitive platform allows HR professionals to create high-quality content quickly, enhancing internal communications and employee engagement.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars for HR content?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to generate diverse and realistic AI avatars that can represent your brand across various HR content, from recruitment videos to company culture announcements. These customizable AI avatars bring a professional and consistent presence to your video communications.

What customization options are available for HR training videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for HR training videos, allowing you to tailor content precisely to your brand. You can utilize ready-made video templates, incorporate your company's logo and colors through branding controls, and refine everything with the powerful online video editor to create impactful learning experiences.

Does HeyGen offer automatic subtitles and voice-over generation for HR communications?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports efficient HR communications by offering automatic subtitles and sophisticated voice-over generation capabilities. You can convert text-based scripts directly into compelling videos for employees, ensuring accessibility and clarity across all internal messages.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo