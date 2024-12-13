HR Video Generator: Simplify Training & Onboarding
Effortlessly produce high-quality HR videos for training, onboarding, and recruitment. Leverage our diverse templates & scenes to captivate your team.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second training video for existing employees on new software, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature for concise explanations. The visual style should be step-by-step and informative, complemented by clear background music and automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce a 45-second company culture announcement video for all employees, designed to boost employee engagement. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and vibrant, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for quick creation and customized Voiceover generation to deliver an inspiring message.
Design a 60-second recruitment video targeting potential job candidates, showcasing the company's attractive work environment. The visual style should be modern and inviting, incorporating diverse stock footage from the Media library/stock support, and optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to become a compelling marketing video.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance HR Training & Onboarding.
Leverage AI to create dynamic training and onboarding videos that significantly increase employee engagement and knowledge retention.
Scale Internal Learning & Development.
Quickly produce a wider array of internal courses and distribute consistent learning content efficiently to all employees, regardless of location.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of HR videos?
HeyGen, as an advanced AI video generator, significantly streamlines the production of diverse HR videos, including effective onboarding and engaging training videos. Its intuitive platform allows HR professionals to create high-quality content quickly, enhancing internal communications and employee engagement.
Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars for HR content?
Yes, HeyGen empowers users to generate diverse and realistic AI avatars that can represent your brand across various HR content, from recruitment videos to company culture announcements. These customizable AI avatars bring a professional and consistent presence to your video communications.
What customization options are available for HR training videos using HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for HR training videos, allowing you to tailor content precisely to your brand. You can utilize ready-made video templates, incorporate your company's logo and colors through branding controls, and refine everything with the powerful online video editor to create impactful learning experiences.
Does HeyGen offer automatic subtitles and voice-over generation for HR communications?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports efficient HR communications by offering automatic subtitles and sophisticated voice-over generation capabilities. You can convert text-based scripts directly into compelling videos for employees, ensuring accessibility and clarity across all internal messages.