Create a 60-second video for new hires, providing a warm, engaging introduction to essential HR policies and company culture as part of their employee onboarding. The visual and audio style should be friendly and professional, featuring bright, inviting animations with a calming voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation.

Prompt 1
Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to produce a concise 45-second video for all existing employees, clearly announcing and explaining recent updates to a critical HR policy or compliance training requirement. This video should maintain an authoritative yet approachable tone with clean graphics and upbeat background music.
Prompt 2
Imagine a dynamic 30-second video targeting all employees, designed to boost employee engagement by highlighting a key company value or an often-overlooked benefit. The visual and audio style should be energetic and infographic-driven with dynamic cuts, inspiring music, and feature an enthusiastic AI avatar.
Prompt 3
For potential candidates and new hires, develop a 90-second explainer video showcasing the unique aspects of our company's culture and an innovative human resources initiative. This video should feature a modern, storytelling approach with high-quality stock footage, an evocative background score, and clear subtitles/captions provided by HeyGen.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create HR Policy Videos

Efficiently transform complex HR policies into engaging, digestible videos for effective employee onboarding and ongoing compliance training, boosting employee engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Policy Video Script
Begin by pasting your existing "HR policy" text directly into the platform, leveraging "Text-to-video from script" to instantly generate scenes.
2
Step 2
Choose Engaging AI Avatars
"Choose" from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your brand and deliver your "policy videos", making the content more relatable and engaging.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Voiceovers
"Apply" crystal-clear audio to your video using "Voiceover generation", ensuring your "employee engagement" remains high with accessible and impactful narration.
4
Step 4
Export with Accessibility
"Export" your finished video, complete with automatic "Subtitles/captions", making your "employee onboarding" and training materials accessible to everyone.

HeyGen simplifies HR policy video creation, transforming complex policies into engaging HR videos. Boost employee engagement and compliance training with AI-powered video maker tools.

Clarify Complex HR Policies with Ease

Transform intricate HR policies into easily digestible explainer videos, ensuring clarity and better understanding for all employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify HR policy video creation?

HeyGen empowers human resources teams to easily create professional HR policy videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities. This streamlines the process of communicating essential employee information and compliance training.

Can HeyGen enhance employee engagement through video?

Absolutely, HeyGen helps you produce engaging training videos and employee onboarding content with customizable templates and realistic voiceover generation. These compelling explainer videos boost understanding across the entire employee lifecycle.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video generator for HR?

HeyGen leverages drag-and-drop tools and AI technology to quickly transform text scripts into high-quality policy videos. This makes HeyGen a powerful and accessible video maker for HR professionals, saving significant time and resources.

Does HeyGen support branding for HR content?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company logo and colors directly into your HR videos and animated videos. This ensures a professional appearance for all your internal communications and employee engagement initiatives.

