AI HR Orientation Video Generator for Fast Onboarding

Streamline your onboarding with engaging videos. Generate professional HR orientations quickly using Text-to-video from script.

Design a 45-second welcoming video for new employees, focusing on the company culture and initial onboarding steps. This engaging video should feature a friendly AI avatar guiding them through key information, utilizing a warm and professional visual and audio style to make newcomers feel immediately connected and informed.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second explanatory video for all current employees detailing the new benefits package. The narrative should be clear and informative, employing a clean, modern visual aesthetic with professional voiceover generation to ensure understanding, easily generated using text-to-video from a concise script.
Prompt 2
Generate a compelling 30-second recruitment video aimed at prospective job candidates, highlighting our company's core values and innovative work environment. The visual and audio style must be inspiring and dynamic, leveraging high-quality templates and scenes to craft a strong brand storytelling message that resonates.
Prompt 3
Develop a concise 30-second internal communication video providing a quick tip on enhancing daily employee engagement. This video needs to be visually appealing and snappy, with an upbeat background track, and critically include clear subtitles and captions to ensure accessibility and quick message absorption across all departments.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How HR Orientation Video Generation Works

Streamline your new hire onboarding with engaging, professional AI-powered videos, ensuring a consistent and impactful first impression.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by inputting your orientation content, leveraging our Text-to-video from script feature to instantly transform your text into engaging video dialogue.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to present your HR orientation message, creating a professional and relatable digital presenter.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Integrate your organization's identity by utilizing Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your HR orientation video aligns perfectly with company guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with options for Subtitles/captions and export it in your preferred format, ready to welcome new employees effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes HR orientation video generation. Create engaging employee onboarding and training videos with our AI HR Video Maker, boosting engagement effectively.

Simplify Complex HR Information

Use AI-powered videos to clarify complex HR policies, benefits, and company culture for new and existing employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of HR orientation videos?

HeyGen simplifies HR orientation video creation by converting text-to-video using AI, allowing HR teams to quickly generate professional "HR videos" without extensive technical skills. This "AI HR Video Maker" streamlines the entire production process, ensuring consistent quality and speed.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for personalizing employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides "full customization" to create "engaging videos" for "employee onboarding videos," offering diverse "AI avatars" and "animated characters." You can leverage "video templates" and branding controls to ensure your "brand storytelling" is consistently reflected, making each video uniquely impactful.

Can HeyGen support recruitment and training with multilingual video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen's "AI tools" enable the creation of dynamic "recruitment" and "training videos" with "multilingual voiceovers," broadening your reach and enhancing "employee engagement." This ensures your crucial messages resonate with a diverse global workforce effectively.

How does HeyGen's text-to-video feature work for HR content?

HeyGen's "text-to-video" feature transforms your written "script" into compelling "HR videos" by leveraging advanced AI. Simply input your text, and HeyGen generates realistic voiceovers and visuals, making complex video production accessible to everyone through a "user-friendly interface."

