Produce a 60-second video targeting remote HR teams, illustrating how to conduct 'engaging video sessions' for 'remote onboarding'. Visually, it should be dynamic and modern, transitioning seamlessly between different professional 'Templates & scenes' to highlight various aspects of onboarding. The audio will feature crisp narration, enhanced with 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility, demonstrating how HeyGen transforms virtual introductions into impactful experiences.
Develop a 30-second instructional video aimed at L&D specialists, focusing on 'customization' for 'training modules' using HeyGen's 'animated templates'. The visual style should be energetic and bright, with quick cuts demonstrating how to quickly transform a script into engaging content using 'Text-to-video from script', incorporating vibrant graphics from the 'Media library/stock support'. A clear, instructional voiceover will guide viewers through the creative process.
Design a 50-second promotional video for small business owners and HR generalists, demonstrating the simplicity of creating compelling 'onboarding videos' with HeyGen's 'AI-powered features'. The visual aesthetic will be clean and approachable, showing how effortlessly 'AI avatars' can deliver key information. The audio will be a friendly, reassuring voiceover, emphasizing the power of professional-looking content, easily optimized for any platform through 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports'.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Increase new hire engagement and knowledge retention using AI-powered video sessions for effective employee onboarding.
Streamline Onboarding Content Creation.
Rapidly generate diverse onboarding videos and training modules, making comprehensive content accessible to every new employee.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our employee onboarding process?
HeyGen is an innovative hr onboarding video tool that significantly streamlines and elevates your employee onboarding. It allows you to create engaging video sessions and personalized welcome videos featuring AI avatars, making the remote onboarding experience dynamic and consistent for every new hire.
What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides extensive customization options to ensure your onboarding videos authentically reflect your unique company culture and brand. You can leverage a wide array of video templates, branding controls for logos and colors, and AI-powered features to produce visually appealing and personalized welcome videos and training modules.
How do HeyGen's AI features simplify video creation for HR teams?
HeyGen's AI-powered features simplify video creation by enabling HR teams to effortlessly transform scripts into engaging video content. With text-to-video from script functionality and advanced voiceover generation, you can quickly produce high-quality training modules and onboarding videos without extensive production expertise.
Can HeyGen support large-scale remote employee onboarding initiatives?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a scalable video tool for comprehensive employee onboarding, especially for large-scale remote initiatives. Its efficient video templates and customizable AI avatars ensure you can consistently deliver high-quality, personalized welcome videos to a global workforce, guaranteeing a uniform and professional start for everyone.