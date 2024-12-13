The Ultimate HR Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless Integrations

Imagine a vibrant 45-second welcome video designed for new employees, featuring a diverse cast of AI avatars introducing various team members and departments. This engaging onboarding video uses warm, inviting modern animation and upbeat background music to convey the company's culture, making new hires feel instantly connected and valued. By leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars, HR teams can quickly personalize the greeting for different roles or regions.

Create an informative 60-second video specifically for new hires, clearly outlining essential company benefits and key policies. This video should employ clear, concise motion graphics alongside a professional voiceover and calm, informative music to ensure information retention. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature makes it effortless to transform dense policy documents into easily digestible visual content, streamlining the process of creating an effective onboarding video.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second "Day in the Life" video aimed at prospective hires or new team members, showcasing the exciting daily routine within a particular department. This short, impactful video should feature quick cuts, a mix of real-world footage, and subtle animated elements, all set to engaging background music. Through HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support, creators can easily find captivating visuals to bring the employee experience to life.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 50-second video where a virtual leader, powered by an AI avatar, introduces the company's core mission and values to all new employees. This professional and impactful video should utilize a direct address style, complemented by cinematic music and clear subtitles/captions for accessibility. Leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation ensures a consistent and impactful delivery of the company's vision, making this HR onboarding video a powerful tool for cultural integration.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How HR onboarding video maker Works

Create professional, engaging HR onboarding videos quickly and efficiently to welcome new hires and streamline your training process.

1
Step 1
Select a Starting Point
Begin by choosing from a variety of pre-designed video templates or generate a script using AI powered auto generated scripts to craft a new video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Custom Elements
Customize content by integrating your company's branding, selecting from diverse AI avatars, and incorporating relevant creative assets from the media library.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Narration
Bring your script to life with high-quality voiceover generation and automatically add subtitles to enhance accessibility and engagement for all new employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your professional onboarding videos and easily export them with various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options for seamless distribution across platforms.

Simplify Complex HR Information

Translate intricate company policies, benefits, and procedures into clear, digestible video formats, making critical information easily accessible to new hires.

How can HeyGen enhance HR onboarding with video?

HeyGen transforms HR onboarding by enabling the creation of engaging onboarding videos with realistic AI avatars and seamless text-to-video from script conversion. This AI onboarding video maker streamlines the process, making it easier to deliver essential information and foster a welcoming experience for new employees.

What creative tools does HeyGen provide for onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a robust suite of creative assets to design dynamic onboarding videos, including diverse animated templates and customizable animated characters. Users can also leverage rich graphics, videos, and music assets from our media library, coupled with branding controls, to produce professional and impactful content.

Can HeyGen create personalized onboarding videos for new hires?

Yes, HeyGen empowers HR teams to customize content and deliver truly personalized video onboarding experiences for each new hire. With features like voiceover generation and adaptable subtitles/captions, HeyGen ensures that every employee receives a tailored and engaging introduction to your company culture and roles.

Does HeyGen offer customizable video templates for HR teams?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates specifically designed for HR teams, simplifying the creation of effective onboarding videos. Our easy-to-use platform makes it possible to customize these templates and scenes with no skills needed, allowing you to quickly adapt content to your specific organizational needs.

