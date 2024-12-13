The Ultimate HR Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless Integrations
Streamline new hire integration and create effective, engaging onboarding videos quickly using powerful Text-to-video from script.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create an informative 60-second video specifically for new hires, clearly outlining essential company benefits and key policies. This video should employ clear, concise motion graphics alongside a professional voiceover and calm, informative music to ensure information retention. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature makes it effortless to transform dense policy documents into easily digestible visual content, streamlining the process of creating an effective onboarding video.
Develop a dynamic 30-second "Day in the Life" video aimed at prospective hires or new team members, showcasing the exciting daily routine within a particular department. This short, impactful video should feature quick cuts, a mix of real-world footage, and subtle animated elements, all set to engaging background music. Through HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support, creators can easily find captivating visuals to bring the employee experience to life.
Produce an inspiring 50-second video where a virtual leader, powered by an AI avatar, introduces the company's core mission and values to all new employees. This professional and impactful video should utilize a direct address style, complemented by cinematic music and clear subtitles/captions for accessibility. Leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation ensures a consistent and impactful delivery of the company's vision, making this HR onboarding video a powerful tool for cultural integration.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost New Hire Engagement.
Enhance new employee training and information retention by creating dynamic, AI-powered onboarding videos that capture attention and simplify complex information.
Scale Onboarding Efforts Efficiently.
Develop comprehensive video onboarding programs quickly, ensuring consistent and high-quality training across all new hires, regardless of location.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance HR onboarding with video?
HeyGen transforms HR onboarding by enabling the creation of engaging onboarding videos with realistic AI avatars and seamless text-to-video from script conversion. This AI onboarding video maker streamlines the process, making it easier to deliver essential information and foster a welcoming experience for new employees.
What creative tools does HeyGen provide for onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a robust suite of creative assets to design dynamic onboarding videos, including diverse animated templates and customizable animated characters. Users can also leverage rich graphics, videos, and music assets from our media library, coupled with branding controls, to produce professional and impactful content.
Can HeyGen create personalized onboarding videos for new hires?
Yes, HeyGen empowers HR teams to customize content and deliver truly personalized video onboarding experiences for each new hire. With features like voiceover generation and adaptable subtitles/captions, HeyGen ensures that every employee receives a tailored and engaging introduction to your company culture and roles.
Does HeyGen offer customizable video templates for HR teams?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates specifically designed for HR teams, simplifying the creation of effective onboarding videos. Our easy-to-use platform makes it possible to customize these templates and scenes with no skills needed, allowing you to quickly adapt content to your specific organizational needs.