Unlock Efficiency with an HR Onboarding Video Generator
Deliver captivating onboarding experiences to new hires. Effortlessly create professional videos using HeyGen's AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine an HR professional needs to quickly produce an engaging 45-second onboarding video using a predefined template. Design a modern, informative video with clean visuals and clear audio that guides new employees through their first week, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation.
Develop a 60-second engaging video specifically for remote employees, covering essential first-day information like IT setup and communication tools. The visual style should be friendly and interactive, incorporating on-screen text for key points, all generated seamlessly from a comprehensive script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Produce a concise 30-second AI video for company leadership, summarizing the benefits of an improved employee onboarding process. This video should adopt a polished, impactful visual style with a professional voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a compelling message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance employee onboarding and learning experiences, ensuring new hires stay engaged and retain crucial information from day one.
Scale Onboarding and Reach All New Hires.
Effortlessly produce comprehensive onboarding content, ensuring consistent messaging and accessibility for all employees, wherever they are.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify HR onboarding video generation?
HeyGen makes HR onboarding video generation effortless by leveraging its powerful AI video generator, which includes a comprehensive library of customizable video templates. This enables companies to quickly produce professional, engaging employee onboarding content without requiring extensive video editing expertise.
Can I customize the AI avatars and content for my onboarding videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive video customization, allowing you to select from diverse AI avatars or even create custom ones. You can also personalize scripts and add natural-sounding voiceovers, ensuring your onboarding video reflects your brand's unique style and message perfectly.
What types of video templates are available for employee onboarding on HeyGen?
HeyGen provides a wide selection of expertly designed video templates specifically tailored for employee onboarding. These easy-to-customize templates empower you to create professional videos efficiently, ensuring a consistent and engaging welcome experience for all new hires.
How can HeyGen help create professional and shareable onboarding videos?
HeyGen, as an advanced AI video generator, enables the creation of high-quality, professional onboarding videos with unmatched ease. Once your onboarding video is complete, it can be effortlessly shared and exported in various formats, streamlining your new hire experience across all platforms.