HR Onboarding Training Video Generator for Seamless Training

Create engaging employee onboarding videos instantly with lifelike AI avatars.

Develop an engaging 30-second employee onboarding video specifically for new hires, utilizing an AI avatar to deliver a friendly, personalized welcome. The visual style should be bright and modern, complemented by an upbeat and welcoming audio tone that instantly makes new team members feel integrated.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second HR onboarding training segment, intended for all current and future employees, that effectively explains core company values using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. Maintain a professional and clean visual aesthetic, paired with precise, articulate narration to ensure maximum comprehension of key messages.
Example Prompt 2
Visualize a 60-second instructional video, aimed at HR managers and L&D professionals, which illustrates the ease with which custom video templates can be tailored for departmental-specific onboarding. This video needs a dynamic visual style with fluid transitions, enhanced by a professional Voiceover generation that clearly articulates the customization process.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a compelling 30-second promotional clip, targeting prospective HR clients, showcasing an HR onboarding training video generator that leverages HeyGen's Media library/stock support for integrating rich graphics, videos and music assets into highly engaging content. The visual presentation should be inspiring and vibrant, accompanied by motivational background music to highlight the transformative impact on training efficiency.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your HR Onboarding Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging HR onboarding training videos using AI. Streamline your employee introduction process with professional, customizable content that enhances training efficiency.

Step 1
Create Your Initial Script
Begin by writing or having an AI generate a comprehensive script for your employee onboarding video. Utilize the platform's "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly transform your text into a visual foundation, saving significant production time.
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your video by selecting from a diverse range of "AI avatars" and leveraging pre-built video templates. Apply your company's branding, including logos and colors, to ensure a cohesive and professional appearance that aligns with your organizational identity.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Accessibility
Integrate a professional "AI generated voiceover" to narrate your content, choosing from various voices and languages. Further ensure accessibility and clarity by adding subtitles/captions, making your onboarding video engaging for all new hires.
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Once satisfied, effortlessly "Export" your finished employee onboarding video in your desired format and aspect ratio. Share it across your HR platforms to provide a consistent, high-quality training experience for every new team member.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Communicate Company Culture & Values

Develop inspiring videos to effectively convey company culture, mission, and motivational messages to new employees during onboarding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate creative customization for videos?

HeyGen empowers users with a vast library of custom video templates and rich graphics, videos, and music assets, making it easy to customize your content. Our intuitive platform allows you to tailor every aspect for unique and engaging videos.

Can HeyGen be used as an HR onboarding training video generator?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal HR onboarding training video generator, allowing you to create engaging employee onboarding videos with ease. This significantly boosts training efficiency by delivering consistent, high-quality content.

What kind of AI avatars are available on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of high-quality AI avatars that bring your scripts to life. These AI avatars can be seamlessly integrated into your videos, providing a professional and consistent on-screen presence.

Does HeyGen leverage generative AI for script creation?

HeyGen's generative AI platform simplifies video creation by enabling AI-powered auto generated scripts from text. This streamlines the production process, allowing you to quickly transform ideas into compelling video content with an AI generated voiceover.

