HR Explainer Maker to Simplify HR Communication
Quickly produce engaging HR explainer videos with lifelike AI avatars to clearly communicate policies, benefits, and training updates.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 90-second explainer video outlining the updated remote work policy for existing staff. Aimed at current employees across all departments, the visual and audio style should be clear, informative, and professional, incorporating crisp graphics and a calm, authoritative voiceover, enhanced by Subtitles/captions and Text-to-video from script capabilities for maximum clarity.
Produce a dynamic 45-second promotional video to encourage managers and team leads to enroll in an upcoming leadership development training program. The video, targeting mid-level management, requires an inspiring and professional visual style with powerful stock footage and an energetic, motivating soundtrack, leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support and selection of Templates & scenes for a polished presentation.
Design a cheerful 30-second video promoting the new employee wellness program to all staff members. This bright and positive video, intended for all employees, needs a vibrant, modern animated aesthetic accompanied by an uplifting background score and a friendly voiceover, showcasing the program's benefits through HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation, ensuring wide accessibility and impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost HR Training & Engagement.
Enhance employee learning and retention by creating engaging, AI-powered training explainer videos for policies and procedures.
Develop Comprehensive HR Courses.
Quickly produce a wider range of HR courses, including onboarding and compliance, to effectively reach all employees with clear, consistent information.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help HR departments create engaging explainer videos?
HeyGen serves as an intuitive HR explainer maker, enabling departments to quickly produce engaging explainer videos for training, onboarding, and policy explanations. Our AI-powered video creation streamlines the process with customizable templates, AI avatars, and professional voiceovers to enhance internal communication effectively.
What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered video creation to transform text into dynamic videos effortlessly. Users can select from a diverse library of AI avatars and generate realistic, professional voiceovers directly from a script, making video production accessible to everyone.
Is it easy to customize animated explainer videos in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and a rich library of explainer video templates, making customization simple. You can easily integrate custom branding elements, select from extensive stock footage, and personalize your animated explainer videos to perfectly match your message.
Can HeyGen provide professional voiceovers and subtitles for my videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen features robust capabilities for generating professional voiceovers in various languages and accents, ensuring high-quality audio for your content. Additionally, our platform automatically generates accurate subtitles and captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.