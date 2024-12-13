HR Communication Video Maker: Boost Engagement & Culture

Craft a compelling 60-second onboarding video designed for new hires, showcasing a welcoming and professional tone with friendly animated characters and a clear voiceover. This video, aimed at HR managers and new employees, should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to create an engaging first impression of company culture and initial training steps.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second employer branding video targeting prospective candidates and current employees. The visual style should be authentic, featuring diverse testimonials and an upbeat soundtrack, while providing automatic subtitles for accessibility. This piece, perfect for recruitment teams, will highlight company culture and employee engagement, effectively using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 30-second internal communications video for existing employees and department leads, focused on a new policy update or procedural change. The video should be concise and professional, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation and featuring professional narration generated via Voiceover generation to ensure clarity and consistency.
Prompt 3
Imagine a 75-second recruitment campaign video aimed at attracting a diverse talent pool. The visual and audio style should be inclusive and modern, incorporating varied stock media to represent different backgrounds. This video, ideal for recruitment specialists, can be efficiently transformed from a script to a visual story using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and its extensive Media library/stock support, emphasizing Diversity and Inclusion.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How HR Communication Video Maker Works

Streamline your HR communications with professional videos, from onboarding to internal announcements, enhancing employee engagement and company culture effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start Fresh
Choose from a library of professional video templates designed for HR communication, or begin with a blank canvas using our templates & scenes capability to build your content for onboarding videos.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Voice
Paste your script and utilize text-to-video from script functionality to generate natural-sounding voiceovers, simplifying how you create HR videos without recording.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Visuals
Enhance your message by applying your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to produce cohesive employer branding videos that reflect your culture.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Seamlessly
Finalize your video and export it using various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, ensuring it's perfectly formatted for all your Internal Communications channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your AI HR communication video maker, empowers you to create effective HR videos, boosting employee engagement and streamlining internal communications.

Enhance Employer Branding & Recruitment

Attract top talent and showcase company culture with compelling social media videos for recruitment campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of HR communication videos?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform acts as an intuitive HR communication video maker, enabling users to create professional HR videos quickly. With features like text-to-video from script and a wide range of video templates, it helps teams save time and resources while enhancing employee engagement.

Can HeyGen be used for creating customized onboarding and training videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools for creating engaging onboarding videos and effective training videos. Users can leverage full customization options with various video templates and AI avatars to tailor content perfectly for company culture and specific learning objectives, ensuring a consistent brand experience.

What features does HeyGen offer to improve internal communications and employee engagement?

HeyGen significantly enhances Internal Communications and employee engagement through dynamic features. Utilizing AI avatars, natural voice-over generation, and automatic subtitles, HeyGen ensures messages are clear, accessible, and captivating for all employees, boosting overall team engagement.

How can HeyGen assist in developing compelling employer branding videos?

HeyGen is an excellent tool for crafting compelling employer branding videos to attract talents and support recruitment campaigns. Its branding controls allow you to integrate your logo and company colors, ensuring a consistent and professional representation of your company culture.

