HR Communication Video Generator: Create Engaging HR Videos

Empower your HR team to craft compelling internal communications and employee engagement videos with powerful text-to-video capabilities.

Create a compelling 60-second onboarding video designed specifically for new hires, aimed at enhancing their initial employee experience. This video should feature a professional and welcoming visual style, using smooth transitions and a friendly tone, complemented by clear voiceover generation to introduce key company values and initial steps. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation capability to ensure a consistent and high-quality audio experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second internal communications video for all existing employees, detailing an upcoming HR policy update to ensure effective HR communication. The visual style should be clean and corporate, utilizing simple graphics and on-screen text, with a direct and authoritative audio tone. Implement HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to maximize accessibility and comprehension across the workforce.
Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 90-second recruitment video targeting potential job candidates, illustrating the vibrant company culture to attract top talent. The visual aesthetic should be dynamic and authentic, showcasing real employee interactions and modern office spaces, paired with an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly build a visually appealing narrative that reflects our unique environment.
Prompt 3
Craft an inspiring 30-second video message from leadership for all employees, aimed at boosting employee engagement and reinforcing brand storytelling. This video should adopt a personal yet professional visual style, featuring an AI avatar delivering a concise and motivational message, supported by subtle background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a consistent and compelling leadership presence without needing a live speaker.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How HR communication video generator Works

Revolutionize your HR communications. Our AI video maker simplifies creating engaging and professional HR videos, boosting employee engagement and internal messaging.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from a diverse library of professional video templates or directly paste your script to initiate your HR video project, providing a flexible foundation for any message.
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Branding
Elevate your HR message by integrating lifelike AI avatars and applying your company's unique branding for a professional and consistent appearance.
Step 3
Generate Subtitles and Visuals
Automatically add accurate subtitles for improved accessibility and integrate compelling visuals from the media library to boost viewer engagement.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your professional HR video, easily exporting it in various aspect ratios ready for seamless distribution across all your internal and external communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms HR communication with an AI HR Video Maker. Create compelling HR videos and employee engagement content effortlessly, saving time and resources.

Create Recruitment and Employer Branding Videos

Produce captivating recruitment videos and employer branding content for social media quickly, attracting top talent and showcasing your company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of HR videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI HR Video Maker, allowing you to transform text into professional HR communication videos effortlessly. Its user-friendly interface makes the entire text-to-video process simple for any team.

What specific types of HR content can I produce with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily create diverse HR videos, including engaging onboarding videos, vital internal communications, compelling recruitment videos, and comprehensive training videos. Its customizable templates ensure your company culture shines through every message.

Do HeyGen's AI avatars improve HR communication effectiveness?

Yes, HeyGen's advanced AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation significantly boost employee engagement in your HR videos. They provide a dynamic and personalized touch, ensuring your messages are clearly understood with automatic subtitles.

Can HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all HR videos?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to create effective HR videos that consistently reflect your employer branding. With robust branding controls and a rich media library, HeyGen ensures every video aligns perfectly with your company's visual identity for professional results.

