Boost employee engagement and streamline internal communications with professional-quality videos, leveraging powerful AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second internal communications update targeting all employees, announcing a new company-wide initiative to boost employee engagement. The visual style should be clean and professional, utilizing HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes for a polished look, complemented by clear voiceover generation and automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility, showcasing HeyGen's strength as an HR video maker.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second training video for all staff, outlining a recent update to our remote work policy, leveraging the power of an HR announcement video generator. The video should have a straightforward, instructional visual style with a calm, authoritative voiceover generation, incorporating relevant stock footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to illustrate key points effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a dynamic 40-second company culture teaser, aimed at attracting top talent by highlighting our core values, functioning as a powerful recruitment video using HeyGen's HR video maker capabilities. The visual approach should be vibrant and authentic, featuring energetic background music and swift scene transitions, easily adaptable for various platforms through HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, with the narrative expertly crafted via Text-to-video from script.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How HR Announcement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional HR announcement videos using AI, from onboarding to internal communications, ensuring clear and engaging messages for your team.

Step 1
Select Your Template or Start Fresh
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates, perfect for onboarding or important company updates, or start with a blank canvas to build your unique HR video maker project.
Step 2
Create Your Message with AI
Paste your HR announcement script and choose an AI avatar to deliver your message. Our AI text-to-video technology will generate natural-sounding voiceovers and lip-syncing for impactful communication.
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance
Apply your company's branding by adding logos, customizing colors, and selecting fonts. This ensures all your videos reflect a consistent and professional look with full branding controls.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Announcement
Export your final HR announcement video in various formats and aspect ratios. Seamlessly share it across your internal communications channels to inform and engage employees effectively.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Employee Communications

Deliver motivational messages and company updates to foster a positive company culture and enhance internal communications.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify HR announcement video creation?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to quickly produce engaging internal communications and HR announcement videos using AI text-to-video. Its intuitive platform allows for professional-quality videos with minimal effort, streamlining your workflow.

What types of HR videos can HeyGen help create?

HeyGen is an ideal HR video maker for various needs, including creating effective onboarding videos, comprehensive training videos, and compelling recruitment videos. Leverage customizable video templates to boost employee engagement and communication.

Does HeyGen utilize AI avatars for HR content?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, transforming scripts into professional-quality HR videos. This includes automatic subtitles and realistic voiceovers, making content creation efficient and impactful.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in HR videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into all HR videos, reinforcing company culture. Its user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor ensure a seamless creation process for polished content.

