Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second tutorial, discover how to transform your ideas into stunning videos using HeyGen's online video creator. Ideal for content creators and marketers, this video will guide you through the process of using video templates and text-to-video from script features. The sleek and modern visual style, combined with upbeat music, will demonstrate how to produce HD-quality footage that captivates audiences.
Prompt 2
Watch this engaging 30-second video designed for educators and trainers, showcasing the power of HeyGen's video editing tools. With a focus on technical precision, this video will illustrate how to utilize aspect-ratio resizing and exports to create professional-looking educational content. The clean and informative visual style, paired with clear voiceovers, will ensure viewers understand the technical capabilities of HeyGen.
Prompt 3
Explore the collaborative potential of HeyGen in this 45-second video aimed at small business teams. Highlighting the 'collaborate and share' feature, this video will demonstrate how teams can work together seamlessly using cloud storage and AI tools. The warm and inviting visual style, along with a friendly voiceover, will encourage viewers to embrace HeyGen's capabilities for team-based video projects.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Video Maker

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our online video creator. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates that suit your project needs. Whether you're creating social media videos or a professional presentation, our templates provide a solid foundation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media
Upload your images and HD-quality footage to the media library. Use the drag and drop feature to easily arrange your content within the template.
3
Step 3
Apply Music and Voiceover
Enhance your video with music and voiceover options. Our AI tools can help generate voiceovers that match the tone and style of your project.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio. Use cloud storage to save your project and collaborate and share it with your team or audience.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly make stunning videos with its intuitive online video creator, leveraging AI tools and video templates for seamless video production.

Boost Training Engagement

Enhance training programs with engaging AI videos from HeyGen, designed to improve learner retention and participation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create videos?

HeyGen offers an intuitive drag and drop interface, allowing users to easily create videos using customizable video templates and AI tools. This makes video creation accessible and efficient for all skill levels.

What features does HeyGen provide for social media videos?

HeyGen provides a range of features for social media videos, including aspect-ratio resizing, HD-quality footage, and branding controls to ensure your content stands out across platforms.

Can HeyGen assist with voiceover and subtitles?

Yes, HeyGen includes voiceover generation and subtitle/caption capabilities, enhancing your videos with professional audio and text elements seamlessly.

Why choose HeyGen as your online video creator?

HeyGen stands out as an online video creator with its AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and extensive media library, making it a comprehensive tool for creative video projects.

