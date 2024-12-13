How to Use Video Generator for Stunning AI Videos

Transform your ideas into engaging videos quickly with Text-to-video from script.

For busy marketers seeking efficiency, create a 1.5-minute tutorial demonstrating how to use HeyGen's video generator. This video should feature a clean, informative visual style, combining screen recordings with helpful on-screen text overlays, narrated by a professional and upbeat voice. Specifically, highlight the seamless process of transforming a text prompt into a full AI-generated video using the Text-to-video from script capability, showcasing how easily anyone can create compelling content.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Online educators and trainers looking to personalize their learning materials should view this 1-minute engaging video, showcasing the power of HeyGen's AI video generator. The visual style will be modern and dynamic, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting educational content, accompanied by a friendly and clear voice. Demonstrate how HeyGen's AI avatars bring presentations to life, making complex topics more accessible and captivating for students.
Example Prompt 2
Small business owners and social media managers will find this 2-minute practical guide invaluable for enhancing video accessibility. The visual style will be dynamic and practical, utilizing split screens to demonstrate the before-and-after effect of adding professional captions, complemented by a direct and informative narration. This guide will specifically explain how to use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, emphasizing how simple editing tools can dramatically improve audience engagement and reach for any AI-generated video.
Example Prompt 3
For beginners in video creation who need a rapid start, produce a 45-second energetic and inspiring video. With a fast-paced visual style, this piece will quickly showcase the versatility of HeyGen's pre-made templates, accompanied by energetic music and a punchy voiceover. This video effectively demonstrates how anyone can instantly create compelling content using HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature, simplifying the entire video generator process.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into professional, engaging videos in just a few simple steps with our intuitive AI video generator.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by inputting your script or text prompts. Our advanced AI video generator will process your input to build the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars to act as your presenter, ensuring a personalized and professional touch.
3
Step 3
Refine with Editing Tools
Utilize our comprehensive editing tools to add background music, integrate stock photos and videos, and automatically generate video captions for clarity and reach.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Once your video is perfect, easily export it in various aspect ratios and download for immediate sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Boost AI-Powered Training & Engagement

Enhance learning experiences and improve retention by easily generating engaging, AI-driven training videos for your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen convert text into a video?

HeyGen's AI video generator allows users to transform text prompts or full AI-powered scripts into engaging AI-generated video content. Simply input your text, and HeyGen generates a video complete with realistic AI voices and dynamic AI avatars.

Can I customize the AI-generated video content in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides powerful editing tools to customize your AI-generated video content. You can integrate your own branding controls, utilize a vast library of stock photos and videos, and select from various pre-made templates to perfect your AI-generated visuals.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen's AI video generator offers a diverse range of realistic AI avatars, serving as compelling talking heads for your content. These sophisticated AI avatars can be seamlessly paired with realistic AI voices to deliver your message effectively, enhancing your video creation.

How can I add captions and download my finished video from HeyGen?

HeyGen includes an integrated video caption generator, allowing you to automatically add accurate subtitles to your AI-generated video. Once your AI-generated video is complete and perfected, it is ready for high-quality download and sharing across platforms.

