How to Use Video Generator for Stunning AI Videos
Transform your ideas into engaging videos quickly with Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Online educators and trainers looking to personalize their learning materials should view this 1-minute engaging video, showcasing the power of HeyGen's AI video generator. The visual style will be modern and dynamic, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting educational content, accompanied by a friendly and clear voice. Demonstrate how HeyGen's AI avatars bring presentations to life, making complex topics more accessible and captivating for students.
Small business owners and social media managers will find this 2-minute practical guide invaluable for enhancing video accessibility. The visual style will be dynamic and practical, utilizing split screens to demonstrate the before-and-after effect of adding professional captions, complemented by a direct and informative narration. This guide will specifically explain how to use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, emphasizing how simple editing tools can dramatically improve audience engagement and reach for any AI-generated video.
For beginners in video creation who need a rapid start, produce a 45-second energetic and inspiring video. With a fast-paced visual style, this piece will quickly showcase the versatility of HeyGen's pre-made templates, accompanied by energetic music and a punchy voiceover. This video effectively demonstrates how anyone can instantly create compelling content using HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature, simplifying the entire video generator process.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video advertisements with AI, attracting more customers and boosting campaign performance efficiently.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips in minutes, enhancing audience interaction and expanding your reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen convert text into a video?
HeyGen's AI video generator allows users to transform text prompts or full AI-powered scripts into engaging AI-generated video content. Simply input your text, and HeyGen generates a video complete with realistic AI voices and dynamic AI avatars.
Can I customize the AI-generated video content in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides powerful editing tools to customize your AI-generated video content. You can integrate your own branding controls, utilize a vast library of stock photos and videos, and select from various pre-made templates to perfect your AI-generated visuals.
What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen's AI video generator offers a diverse range of realistic AI avatars, serving as compelling talking heads for your content. These sophisticated AI avatars can be seamlessly paired with realistic AI voices to deliver your message effectively, enhancing your video creation.
How can I add captions and download my finished video from HeyGen?
HeyGen includes an integrated video caption generator, allowing you to automatically add accurate subtitles to your AI-generated video. Once your AI-generated video is complete and perfected, it is ready for high-quality download and sharing across platforms.