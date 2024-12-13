How to Record Tutorial Video with Screen: Your Easy Guide

Master screen recording for professional tutorial videos with ease, adding crisp Subtitles/captions for clarity and impact.

Elevate your educational content by mastering advanced techniques for creating professional tutorial videos, perfect for educators and corporate trainers. This 2-minute guide should employ a professional and engaging visual style, possibly utilizing split screens, alongside an authoritative yet friendly audio presentation. Showcase HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Subtitles/captions" for enhanced engagement and accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Learn to integrate compelling webcam recording and crystal-clear audio recording into your product reviews or coaching sessions. This dynamic 60-second video, aimed at marketers and online coaches, will feature a presenter dynamically interacting with the screen, driven by an enthusiastic, conversational audio style. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" can polish your presentation.
Example Prompt 3
Quickly prepare and share your recorded screen content across various platforms with ease. This 45-second tip video, designed for freelancers and social media managers, needs a modern, fast-paced visual approach demonstrating various export options, accompanied by an upbeat and concise audio style. Illustrate the power of HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your video looks perfect everywhere.
How to Create Tutorial Videos for Screen-Based Content

Transform complex screen instructions into clear, engaging tutorial videos using AI avatars and dynamic visual aids.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Script
Develop a clear, step-by-step script for your screen-based tutorial to guide HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals for Screens
Enhance your explanation by integrating screenshots or relevant media from the "Media library/stock support" to illustrate on-screen actions.
3
Step 3
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select an engaging "AI avatar" to narrate your script, adding a professional and clear voice to your screen demonstration.
4
Step 4
Export Your Tutorial Video
Finalize your compelling tutorial video and "export video" in your preferred format, ready for sharing with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of tutorial videos?

HeyGen simplifies tutorial video creation by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology, allowing users to transform scripts into professional videos without needing traditional screen recording. This powerful approach enables efficient production of high-quality tutorial videos.

What features does HeyGen provide for enhancing tutorial video content?

HeyGen offers robust features such as AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic video captions to enhance tutorial video content. Users can also utilize pre-built templates and a media library to create dynamic and informative explanations.

Can HeyGen integrate custom branding into educational and tutorial videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, custom colors, and specific assets into your educational or tutorial videos. This ensures brand consistency across all your produced content.

Which export options are available for tutorial videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides flexible export options, allowing users to download their tutorial videos in various aspect ratios and resolutions suitable for multi-platform support. This ensures your content is ready for sharing on any desired channel.

