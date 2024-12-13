Master the how-to explainer video generator

Generate stunning explainer videos with lifelike AI avatars that captivate your audience in minutes, no experience needed.

Create a compelling 90-second how-to explainer video for software developers, demonstrating a complex API integration. The visual style should be clean and technical, incorporating precise screen recordings, animated flowcharts, and on-screen code snippets, with an AI avatar guiding the explanation. The audio will feature a clear, authoritative human-sounding voiceover, explaining each step with precision. This video will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the technical details engagingly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute training explainer video for corporate employees across international branches, detailing new compliance procedures. The visual presentation should be bright, engaging, and feature diverse AI avatars illustrating various scenarios, ensuring readability with prominent subtitles/captions. The audio needs to be informative and friendly, with a professional voiceover available in multiple languages. This video will utilize HeyGen's extensive voiceover generation and subtitles/captions to ensure global understanding and accessibility across 50+ languages.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, showcasing the benefits of an online service. The visual style should be modern, fast-paced, and utilize vibrant templates & scenes with on-screen text highlighting key features. An upbeat and confident voiceover will complement the visuals, driven by a concise script. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly create this compelling AI explainer video.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second tutorial for social media managers, demonstrating how to repurpose existing video content for different platforms. The visual execution will be sleek, showcasing smooth aspect-ratio resizing and diverse media library/stock support elements integrated seamlessly. An energetic and clear voiceover will guide the audience through the process, emphasizing efficiency. This tutorial will leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize content for various social media feeds using the online video editor capabilities.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Our Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging explainer videos with AI. Follow these simple steps to transform your ideas into dynamic visual content, perfect for any audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Start with AI
Begin by typing or pasting your script. Our AI powered auto generated scripts can help you outline your explainer video content quickly, setting the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Style
Personalize your video by selecting an AI avatar to present your message. Choose from a diverse library of lifelike AI avatars to perfectly represent your brand and engage your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers and Polish
Utilize our voiceover generation feature to narrate your script. Our advanced AI Text to Speech ensures human-sounding voices, adding a professional touch to your explainer video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Explainer Video
Once your video is perfect, use our Online Video Editor to make final adjustments. Easily export your completed explainer video in various aspect ratios, ready for any platform.

Produce Social Media Explainer Videos

.

Quickly produce captivating how-to explainer videos for social media, increasing audience engagement and simplifying complex topics for viewers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional AI explainer videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI explainer video generator, allowing users to effortlessly turn scripts into engaging videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced AI Text to Speech for high-quality voiceovers. This streamlined online video editor accelerates production, making the process efficient and accessible.

Can I customize my explainer videos to align with my brand using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls and a library of Custom Video Templates. You can easily integrate your brand's graphics, videos, and music assets within the Online Video Editor to ensure complete brand consistency in every promotional video you create.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for making explainer videos globally accessible?

HeyGen supports creating explainer videos in over 50+ languages with diverse, human-sounding voiceovers, significantly enhancing global reach. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and accessible to a wider, international audience.

Does HeyGen support collaborative editing for explainer video projects?

Yes, HeyGen features seamless multiplayer editing capabilities, allowing teams to collaborate efficiently on explainer video projects in real-time. This fosters enhanced teamwork and ensures a smooth workflow from initial concept to the final polished promotional video.

