476/2000 characters

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video, discover the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing software, tailored for those eager to explore advanced video editing techniques. Targeted at video editors and production teams, this narrative highlights the platform's robust media library and stock support, offering a sleek and modern visual aesthetic. The accompanying audio is crisp and professional, ensuring that every detail of the editing process is clearly communicated.
Prompt 2
Explore the creative potential of HeyGen's video templates in this 30-second video, crafted for aspiring filmmakers and educators. With a focus on creating explainer videos, this narrative employs a playful and colorful visual style, paired with upbeat music to inspire and inform. The video demonstrates how easy it is to customize templates to fit any storytelling need, making it an ideal resource for those new to video production.
Prompt 3
This 90-second video is a comprehensive guide for technical enthusiasts interested in HeyGen's video editing platforms. Aimed at tech-savvy individuals and training professionals, the video delves into the platform's aspect-ratio resizing and exports feature. The visual style is sleek and minimalist, with a clear and informative voiceover that ensures viewers understand the full capabilities of the software. This video is perfect for those looking to master the technical aspects of video creation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a How It Works Video Maker Works

Learn how to effortlessly create engaging explainer videos with our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that outlines the key points you want to convey. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your brand's style. Our templates make it easy to maintain a consistent look and feel throughout your video.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover
Enhance your video with a voiceover generated by our advanced AI technology. This feature allows you to add a professional touch without the need for recording equipment.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once you're satisfied with your video, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Our platform supports various export options to ensure your video is ready for any platform.

HeyGen revolutionizes the process of creating 'how it works' videos by offering an intuitive platform that combines explainer video maker capabilities with advanced video editing software. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create explainer videos using customizable video templates and innovative video editing techniques, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance your instructional content with engaging 'how it works' videos that improve understanding and retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create explainer videos?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of explainer videos with its intuitive video templates and AI avatars, allowing users to produce professional content efficiently. The platform's text-to-video feature enables seamless script integration, enhancing video storytelling.

What video editing techniques are supported by HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a range of video editing techniques, including aspect-ratio resizing and voiceover generation. These features, combined with branding controls, ensure that your videos are both technically polished and visually consistent with your brand.

Can HeyGen assist with video marketing through its features?

Yes, HeyGen supports video marketing efforts by providing tools like subtitles and captions, which enhance accessibility and engagement. Its media library and stock support further enrich video production, making it a versatile choice for marketers.

What makes HeyGen a powerful explainer video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a powerful explainer video maker due to its comprehensive suite of features, including AI-driven voiceover generation and customizable templates. These capabilities enable users to craft compelling and informative videos with ease.

