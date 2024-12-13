Create Stunning Hotel Videos with Our Hotel Video Maker

Boost your brand recognition with AI-generated visuals and professional slideshow videos, all tailored to showcase your hotel's unique charm.

542/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your audience with a 45-second video tour for hotels, designed to attract business travelers and event planners. Using HeyGen's professional slideshow videos feature, this video will seamlessly blend images and clips of your conference rooms, dining facilities, and guest accommodations. The audio style will be professional and informative, with a text-to-speech feature providing clear and concise narration. This video will serve as a powerful tool in your hotel marketing strategy, showcasing your venue's capabilities.
Prompt 2
Introduce your hotel to a wider audience with a 30-second hotel promo video template, crafted to appeal to leisure travelers and families. The video will feature vibrant and inviting visuals, created using HeyGen's media library/stock support, to highlight family-friendly amenities and local attractions. The upbeat and cheerful audio style will complement the visuals, creating an engaging and welcoming atmosphere. This video will effectively communicate the unique selling points of your hotel, enhancing its appeal to potential guests.
Prompt 3
Showcase the transparency and authenticity of your hotel with a 60-second hotel video content piece, aimed at eco-conscious travelers and sustainability enthusiasts. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, this video will feature a narrative that emphasizes your hotel's commitment to sustainable practices. The visual style will be clean and modern, with a focus on eco-friendly initiatives and green spaces. The accompanying audio will be calm and reassuring, reinforcing the message of environmental responsibility.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Hotel Video Maker Works

Create captivating hotel marketing videos with ease using our intuitive hotel video maker.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start by using AI avatars to add a personal touch to your hotel marketing video. These avatars can guide viewers through your hotel's features, making your video tour for hotels more engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose a Hotel Promo Video Template
Select from a variety of hotel promo video templates to quickly set the tone and style of your video. These templates are designed to highlight your hotel's unique offerings and enhance brand recognition.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover with Text-to-Speech
Enhance your video content by adding a voiceover using the text-to-speech feature. This allows you to convey important information clearly and professionally, ensuring your message is heard.
4
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Once your video is ready, export it with branding controls to include your hotel's logo and colors. This ensures your video maintains brand consistency and transparency across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers hotels to create captivating video content effortlessly, enhancing brand recognition and marketing efforts with AI-generated visuals and professional slideshow videos.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight guest experiences and testimonials through compelling video tours for hotels.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance hotel marketing videos?

HeyGen offers a suite of tools to create compelling hotel marketing videos, including AI-generated visuals and professional slideshow videos. These features help hotels showcase their unique offerings and boost brand recognition effectively.

What makes HeyGen's hotel promo video templates unique?

HeyGen's hotel promo video templates are designed to be both creative and customizable, allowing hotels to incorporate their branding elements like logos and colors seamlessly. This ensures each video aligns perfectly with the hotel's brand identity.

Can HeyGen assist in creating a video tour for hotels?

Yes, HeyGen can help create engaging video tours for hotels by utilizing its text-to-video from script feature and AI avatars. These tools make it easy to produce informative and visually appealing tours that captivate potential guests.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for hotel video content?

HeyGen provides advanced technical features such as voiceover generation and subtitles/captions, enhancing the accessibility and professionalism of hotel video content. These tools ensure that your message is clear and engaging to a wide audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo