Create Stunning Videos with Our Hotel Promo Video Maker

Boost brand recognition with customizable templates and AI avatars for engaging marketing videos.

441/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second promotional video, showcase the unique charm and hospitality of your hotel using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at travel enthusiasts and potential guests, the video will employ a warm and inviting visual style, complemented by a friendly AI avatar delivering a personalized message. With the help of HeyGen's media library, incorporate stunning stock footage to enhance the storytelling.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second slideshow video that captures the essence of your hotel. Ideal for social media platforms, this video will leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a seamless flow of images and text. The use of dynamic transitions and a professional voiceover will ensure your message is both clear and memorable, appealing to travelers seeking their next getaway.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second marketing video that emphasizes the unique experiences your hotel offers. Aimed at travel bloggers and influencers, this video will feature HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate the story of your hotel. The visual style will be vibrant and energetic, using aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure compatibility across various social media channels, enhancing your hotel's online presence.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Hotel Promo Video Maker Works

Create captivating hotel promo videos with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights your hotel's unique features. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose a Hotel Video Template
Select from a variety of customizable hotel video templates to match your brand's style. These templates provide a professional foundation for your promo video.
3
Step 3
Add AI-Generated Visuals
Enhance your video with AI-generated visuals that bring your hotel's story to life. This feature allows you to incorporate dynamic and engaging imagery effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Apply Voiceover and Export
Record or generate a voiceover to narrate your video using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. Once satisfied, export your video in the desired format for easy sharing across social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers hotels to create captivating promo videos effortlessly, utilizing AI-generated visuals and customizable templates to enhance brand recognition and boost social media marketing.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Highlight guest experiences with engaging AI videos, building trust and attracting new visitors to your hotel.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my hotel's promotional videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful hotel promo video maker that utilizes AI-generated visuals and customizable templates to create engaging content. With dynamic transitions and a media library, you can craft videos that boost brand recognition and captivate your audience.

What features does HeyGen provide for creating hotel video templates?

HeyGen provides a range of hotel video templates that are easily customizable to fit your brand's style. With branding controls like logo and color integration, you can ensure your videos align perfectly with your hotel's identity.

Can HeyGen assist with voiceovers in my marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen includes a voiceover generation feature that allows you to add professional-quality narration to your marketing videos. This, combined with the text-to-speech feature, ensures your message is delivered clearly and effectively.

Why choose HeyGen for social media marketing videos?

HeyGen is an ideal choice for social media marketing videos due to its easy-to-use promo video creator and marketing video maker tools. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports, your videos are optimized for any platform, enhancing your social media presence.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo