Create a 60-second professional onboarding video designed for all new hires, serving as a comprehensive welcome video to introduce the hotel's core values and vibrant company culture. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring upbeat background music and showcasing various hotel departments, while leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and greetings from leadership.

Develop a 45-second animated training module specifically for new front-of-house staff, detailing the check-in process and guest service standards. The visual and audio style should be clean, professional, and instructional, utilizing clear on-screen text and a calm, guiding voiceover. This video should be built using HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes for rapid development.
Produce a 30-second impactful video aimed at potential recruits, highlighting the benefits of working at the hotel and showcasing a day in the life of an employee. The visual style should be modern and dynamic, incorporating animated graphics and a positive, energetic soundtrack, with the script quickly transformed into video content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature.
Design a 50-second digital onboarding segment for new culinary team members, providing a virtual tour of the kitchen facilities and introducing safety protocols. The visual style should be realistic and detailed, with clear ambient sound and concise voiceovers, effectively utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to integrate relevant footage and imagery.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Hotel Onboarding Video Generator Works

Create engaging and informative onboarding videos for your hotel staff efficiently, ensuring a warm welcome and clear introduction to your brand and culture.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your onboarding message. Our onboarding video maker platform uses your text to generate initial video content with Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar and Scene
Enhance engagement by choosing from various AI avatars and dynamic scenes to represent your hotel's brand and convey your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Fully customize your video with your hotel's unique branding, including logos, colors, and background media, leveraging comprehensive Branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate high-quality professional onboarding videos in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing with your new hotel hires, thanks to versatile export options.

Inspire and Onboard New Hires

Instill company culture and motivate new hotel employees from day one with inspiring welcome and orientation videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify hotel employee onboarding video creation?

HeyGen acts as a powerful hotel onboarding video generator, allowing you to create professional onboarding videos effortlessly. Our Text-to-video technology and ready-to-use video templates streamline the entire video creation process, helping you welcome new hires effectively.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for engaging hospitality onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create impactful videos for your digital onboarding with advanced AI avatars and a rich library of animated videos. You can easily convey your company culture through professional-grade content, enhancing the welcome videos for your new hires.

Can I customize HeyGen's onboarding videos to reflect my hotel's brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides full customization options, enabling you to integrate your hotel's branding, logos, and specific messaging. Our platform supports video templates that are easily adaptable, ensuring your onboarding videos perfectly align with your unique brand identity and communication style.

How does HeyGen help HR departments save time with employee onboarding?

HeyGen significantly helps save HR time by simplifying the creation of training modules and employee onboarding content. With features like Text-to-video and automated Subtitles/captions, you can quickly produce consistent, high-quality onboarding videos without needing extensive video production skills.

