Hosted Video Maker: Effortless Creation for Any Business
Effortlessly create professional videos online with our hosted video maker. Utilize AI avatars to generate engaging content without complex editing.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies video creation as a hosted video maker, allowing you to effortlessly create and manage online videos directly from our intuitive platform.
Social Media Video Generation.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos and clips directly from our online platform to boost your digital presence.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Craft compelling, high-performing video ads in minutes using AI, enhancing marketing campaigns effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating and managing videos online?
HeyGen is an intuitive online video platform and hosted video maker that allows you to create videos online using AI avatars, text-to-video, and voiceover generation. It streamlines your video management from creation to secure hosting.
What features does HeyGen offer for sharing and branding my created videos?
HeyGen provides robust tools to share video content and embed video seamlessly, ensuring your brand integrity. You can utilize branding controls for logos and colors, and aspect-ratio resizing for optimal display across various platforms.
Does HeyGen include advanced online video editing tools?
Yes, HeyGen acts as a comprehensive online video editor, providing various video editing tools to refine your content. You can add subtitles, choose from diverse templates and scenes, and access a media library to enhance your video creation platform experience.
Can I easily upload and manage my digital video assets within HeyGen?
HeyGen streamlines the process to upload video and provides robust video management capabilities for all your digital video assets. It operates as a cloud video solution, ensuring your creative materials, including scripts for text-to-video and generated AI avatars, are securely stored and accessible.