Create a 60-second welcoming video designed for new hospitality staff, illustrating key brand values and initial day procedures. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring clean, professional shots of hotel/restaurant environments, complemented by a friendly, clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information in an engaging and accessible manner, making the "onboarding new hires" process smooth and memorable as part of their initial hospitality training.

Generate Video