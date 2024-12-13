Craft a 60-second inspiring hospital fundraising video, targeting the general public and potential donors, that tells the story of a patient's recovery journey made possible by community support, using a warm and empathetic visual style with uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to bring the narrative to life, complemented by professional Voiceover generation to convey sincerity and impact for a compelling fundraising video.

Generate Video