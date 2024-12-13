Your Go-To Horizontal Video Maker for Perfect Landscape Content
Create stunning widescreen videos online with ease and adjust aspect ratios for any platform. Achieve professional, high-quality output every time.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating high-quality horizontal videos, making it an ideal online tool for professionals. Effortlessly transform your content into stunning landscape video formats with AI, ensuring optimal viewing experiences across widescreen platforms.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating horizontal videos for platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn, boosting engagement with professional, AI-powered content.
High-Performing Video Ads.
Create powerful horizontal video ads rapidly with AI, designed to capture audience attention and drive superior campaign results.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging horizontal videos for my content?
HeyGen empowers you to easily create stunning horizontal videos by leveraging AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a robust video editor. Design high-quality output perfect for YouTube and other widescreen platforms, making video creation seamless and effective.
Can HeyGen rotate my videos from portrait to landscape format effectively?
Yes, HeyGen provides powerful aspect-ratio resizing and video orientation tools, allowing you to seamlessly rotate portrait videos into landscape format. This ensures your content is perfectly framed for any horizontal viewing experience without losing quality.
What features does HeyGen offer as an online horizontal video editor?
As an intuitive online tool, HeyGen simplifies video creation with features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and easy aspect-ratio adjustments to resize videos. You can transform ideas into professional horizontal videos quickly, making it a comprehensive horizontal video maker.
Is HeyGen suitable for producing high-quality landscape videos for professional use?
Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as a premier Landscape Video Maker, enabling you to create and crop videos to widescreen dimensions with professional polish. Our platform ensures high-quality output for all your horizontal video projects, whether for vlogs, interviews, or ads.