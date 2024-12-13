Your Go-To Horizontal Video Maker for Perfect Landscape Content

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Make Horizontal Videos

Transform your vertical or square footage into professional horizontal videos effortlessly with our online tool. Create stunning widescreen content optimized for platforms like YouTube.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Video
Start by uploading your existing footage. Our intuitive online tool makes it simple to begin creating your horizontal video.
2
Step 2
Select Horizontal Format
Choose the desired horizontal aspect ratio for your project. Easily transform portrait video into a landscape video format, a key feature of our Landscape Video Maker.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video Content
Utilize our robust video editor to refine your new horizontal video. Add subtitles/captions or generate a voiceover to perfect your message.
4
Step 4
Export in High Quality
Finally, export your horizontal video. Enjoy a high-quality output, ideal for sharing on platforms like YouTube.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating high-quality horizontal videos, making it an ideal online tool for professionals. Effortlessly transform your content into stunning landscape video formats with AI, ensuring optimal viewing experiences across widescreen platforms.

Scalable Educational Content

Develop professional, horizontal video courses efficiently, expanding your reach to a global audience with high-quality, engaging lessons.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging horizontal videos for my content?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create stunning horizontal videos by leveraging AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and a robust video editor. Design high-quality output perfect for YouTube and other widescreen platforms, making video creation seamless and effective.

Can HeyGen rotate my videos from portrait to landscape format effectively?

Yes, HeyGen provides powerful aspect-ratio resizing and video orientation tools, allowing you to seamlessly rotate portrait videos into landscape format. This ensures your content is perfectly framed for any horizontal viewing experience without losing quality.

What features does HeyGen offer as an online horizontal video editor?

As an intuitive online tool, HeyGen simplifies video creation with features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and easy aspect-ratio adjustments to resize videos. You can transform ideas into professional horizontal videos quickly, making it a comprehensive horizontal video maker.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing high-quality landscape videos for professional use?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as a premier Landscape Video Maker, enabling you to create and crop videos to widescreen dimensions with professional polish. Our platform ensures high-quality output for all your horizontal video projects, whether for vlogs, interviews, or ads.

