Easily create stunning before & after renovation videos for social media. Boost engagement and tell your visual story with customizable templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 45-second "before and after" renovation video showcasing a dramatic room transformation, perfect for aspiring DIYers and potential clients. Utilize an upbeat visual style with dynamic cuts and inspiring background music, complemented by a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to highlight key improvements. This renovation video should visually tell a story of renewal.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Home Renovation Video Maker Works

Transform your home improvement projects into captivating visual stories with our intuitive video maker. Easily create stunning before-and-after videos that showcase your hard work and inspire.

Step 1
Choose a Renovation Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates to kickstart your home renovation video, ensuring a polished and engaging beginning for your visual story.
Step 2
Upload Your Renovation Footage
Seamlessly add your before and after photos, progress clips, or design visuals. HeyGen's media library makes organizing your diverse renovation content simple and efficient.
Step 3
Customize Your Visual Story
Refine your video with easy-to-use editing tools and enhance it with features like voiceover generation or custom subtitles to perfectly narrate your home renovation journey.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Project
Finalize your renovation video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready to share on social media or with clients, showcasing your amazing transformation.

HeyGen is your ultimate AI home renovation video maker, enabling you to effortlessly create stunning visual stories. Craft engaging renovation videos, DIY tutorials, and before-and-after clips for social media and beyond.

Develop DIY Home Renovation Tutorials

Easily create detailed how-to videos and courses for various home renovation tasks, empowering DIY enthusiasts with clear, engaging instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating home renovation videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive "home renovation video maker," offering diverse "templates" and scenes to help you "create videos" showcasing "before and after" transformations. Its AI-powered features streamline "visual storytelling" for your project.

What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for DIY renovation content?

HeyGen allows extensive "customize" options for your "DIY video" projects using its powerful "video editor." Leverage "AI" avatars, branding controls, and "voiceover generation" to produce engaging content perfect for "social media" sharing.

Can HeyGen help produce professional-looking renovation videos without complex editing?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes "video production" for your "renovation video" projects straightforward. You can use "Text-to-video from script" to generate professional narration and even feature "AI avatars" to present your "how-to videos" with ease.

How does HeyGen support sharing my finished home renovation project videos?

HeyGen ensures your "home renovation" videos are ready for any platform by allowing you to "export video" in various aspect ratios. Easily "create videos" tailored for different "social media" channels, making sharing your projects seamless.

