Create a concise 45-second home owner orientation video introducing new residents to their property's key features, such as smart home controls or appliance operation. This video should target new homebuyers, utilizing a warm and inviting visual style with a clear, friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature.

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos



Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Home Owner Orientation Video Maker Works

Quickly create professional and informative orientation videos for new home owners using intuitive tools, ensuring a seamless welcome to their new property.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start your home owner orientation video by selecting from various professional video templates or pasting your script to leverage our text-to-video generation feature.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Enhance your video by adding relevant media, incorporating lifelike AI avatars to present key information, and applying your specific branding controls like logos and colors.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Subtitles
Automatically generate a professional voiceover from your script, and add accurate subtitles/captions to ensure your essential home owner information is clear and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export Your Orientation Video
Adjust the aspect ratio to fit various platforms, then export your polished home owner orientation video, ready for sharing to provide a smooth onboarding experience.

HeyGen transforms the way real estate professionals and home owners create compelling orientation videos. Our AI video maker offers customizable templates for quick production of essential real estate videos, from property listings to comprehensive homeowner guides.

Boost Social Media Engagement

.

Create engaging real estate videos for social platforms in minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of property listing videos?

HeyGen is an exceptional real estate video maker that enables you to create professional property listing videos quickly. You can leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to showcase every home effectively.

Can HeyGen assist in producing high-quality home owner orientation videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a powerful home owner orientation video maker, allowing you to produce detailed orientation videos with ease. Utilize text-to-video features and voiceover generation to deliver clear instructions and information to new residents.

What features does HeyGen provide for real estate marketing on social media platforms?

For effective real estate video marketing, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to maintain consistency. You can also export your real estate video content with aspect-ratio resizing for various social media platforms.

Is HeyGen suitable as a Real Estate Video Editor for creating detailed walk-through videos?

Yes, HeyGen serves as a comprehensive Real Estate Video Editor, equipped with a rich media library and subtitle options. This powerful video creation software allows you to easily produce engaging walk-through videos and enhance them with professional visual and audio elements.

