Create Stunning Memories with Our Holiday Video Maker
Easily craft personalized holiday videos using festive templates and AI avatars for a truly unique greeting.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second personalized Christmas video using HeyGen's video templates for holidays. Ideal for individuals wanting to send heartfelt holiday greetings, this video will combine your personal photos with HeyGen's media library, set to a festive soundtrack. The text-to-video from script feature allows you to add a personal message, making your video Christmas card truly special. Share your creation with friends and family to make their season bright.
Craft a 30-second holiday greetings video with HeyGen's intuitive video editing tools. Targeted at businesses aiming to connect with clients during the festive season, this video will utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a warm message. The use of subtitles ensures your greetings are accessible to all, while the aspect-ratio resizing feature allows for easy adaptation to various platforms. Make your business stand out with a professional and festive touch.
Produce a 45-second video Christmas card using HeyGen's lyric music synchronization feature. Perfect for music lovers wanting to create a unique holiday experience, this video will synchronize your favorite holiday song lyrics with visuals from HeyGen's stock support. The AI avatars can be used to add a playful element, making your card both entertaining and memorable. Share your creation with loved ones to spread joy and music this holiday season.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers users to create stunning holiday videos effortlessly with its AI-driven tools, offering festive templates and seamless video editing capabilities. Whether you're crafting a holiday video slideshow or personalized Christmas videos, HeyGen's intuitive platform ensures your holiday greetings video stands out.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly create captivating holiday video content for social media using HeyGen's festive templates and drag-and-drop editor.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos.
Craft personalized Christmas videos that inspire and spread holiday cheer with HeyGen's creative video tools.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create holiday videos?
HeyGen offers a range of festive templates and a drag-and-drop editor, making it easy to create personalized holiday videos. You can enhance your videos with background music and stock photos, ensuring a professional and creative touch.
What features does HeyGen provide for holiday video slideshows?
HeyGen provides video templates for holidays, allowing you to effortlessly create engaging holiday video slideshows. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, your slideshows can be both dynamic and personalized.
Can I use HeyGen to make video Christmas cards?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating video Christmas cards. Utilize the platform's festive templates and branding controls to craft unique and memorable greetings that can be easily exported to various platforms.
Does HeyGen support lyric music synchronization in holiday videos?
HeyGen's video editing tools include lyric music synchronization, allowing you to seamlessly integrate background music with your holiday video content for a harmonious viewing experience.