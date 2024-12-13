Holiday Hours Announcement Video Maker: Boost Your Business

Easily inform customers about your holiday business hours. Create engaging announcement videos for retailers and restaurants with our intuitive Templates & scenes.

Craft a warm and inviting 30-second holiday hours announcement video to inform small business owners and retailers about adjusted schedules. This video should feature a cozy, wintery video background with soft lighting and gentle background music, creating a friendly atmosphere for your valued customers, effectively utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation to convey key information.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Holiday Hours Announcement Video Maker Works

Create engaging holiday hours announcements effortlessly with customizable video templates and powerful editing tools to inform your customers.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Browse and select from our diverse range of pre-designed "video templates" within "Templates & scenes". These are perfect for creating any timely update for your audience.
2
Step 2
Input Your Holiday Hours
Enter the specific "holiday hours" and relevant dates into your chosen template. Clearly communicate your schedule changes to your customers.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Template
Personalize your "customizable templates" by applying your brand's logo and specific colors using "Branding controls" to maintain a consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Announcement Video
Generate your final "announcement video" and use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to perfectly format it for sharing across platforms like social media or your website.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way businesses, retailers, and restaurants communicate, serving as the ultimate holiday hours announcement video maker. Quickly generate professional videos using customizable templates to clearly convey key dates and times.

Enhanced Customer Information Retention

Enhance customer understanding and retention of essential information like holiday operating hours through engaging AI-powered video announcements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help businesses create visually engaging holiday hours announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create visually compelling holiday hours announcement videos with AI avatars and a rich media library. You can enhance visual interest by using customizable templates and adding wintery video backgrounds to clearly communicate key dates and times.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing holiday hours announcement video templates?

HeyGen provides a variety of customizable video templates specifically designed for announcements, allowing you to tailor your holiday hours message. You can easily adjust the structured layout, incorporate your brand's colors and logo, and integrate custom media for a polished, professional video.

Can I use HeyGen to quickly generate a professional announcement video for my holiday business hours?

Yes, HeyGen makes it incredibly efficient to generate a professional holiday hours announcement video from text in minutes. Our intuitive platform allows you to utilize text-to-video capabilities and pre-made templates to ensure your business hours are clearly communicated.

Does HeyGen provide options for adding voiceovers and subtitles to my holiday hours videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust voiceover generation from text and automatic subtitle capabilities for all your holiday hours videos. This ensures your important announcement video is accessible and impactful, reaching a broader audience effectively.

