Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Design a 60-second personalized Christmas video using HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your holiday wishes to life. Ideal for businesses looking to connect with clients, this video greeting template allows you to customize every detail, from the background music to the animated characters. With the text-to-video from script feature, you can effortlessly craft a heartfelt message that resonates with your audience. The combination of engaging visuals and professional voiceover generation ensures a memorable holiday greeting.
Craft a 30-second holiday video slideshow that showcases your favorite festive moments with HeyGen's media library support. Tailored for social media enthusiasts, this template offers a quick and easy way to compile your holiday highlights into a captivating video. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your video looks perfect on any platform, while the upbeat audio track adds a touch of holiday cheer. Share your joy with friends and followers in a visually appealing format.
Produce a 45-second video Christmas card that blends tradition with innovation using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature. Designed for a global audience, this video allows you to convey your holiday greetings in multiple languages, making it accessible to everyone. The combination of festive templates and customizable elements lets you create a unique and heartfelt message. The harmonious blend of visuals and audio will evoke the spirit of the season, leaving a lasting impression on your viewers.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Start by selecting a holiday video greeting template from our extensive library of festive templates. This will set the tone for your personalized Christmas videos.
Use our drag-and-drop editor to add your personal touch. Incorporate stock photos and videos from our media library to make your holiday video slideshow truly unique.
Enhance your video with voiceover generation and subtitles. This feature ensures your message is clear and accessible to all viewers.
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and share it directly on social media platforms to spread holiday cheer.

HeyGen transforms holiday greetings into captivating video experiences, offering tools like festive templates and a drag-and-drop editor to create personalized Christmas videos and holiday video slideshows effortlessly.

Utilize HeyGen to create video Christmas cards that highlight personal stories and connections, enhancing the holiday spirit.

How can HeyGen help create personalized Christmas videos?

HeyGen offers a range of festive templates and a drag-and-drop editor, making it easy to create personalized Christmas videos. You can customize your video with stock photos and videos, ensuring a unique holiday greeting.

What features does HeyGen provide for video Christmas cards?

HeyGen provides a variety of holiday video greeting templates and AI avatars to enhance your video Christmas cards. With branding controls, you can add your logo and colors for a professional touch.

Can I use HeyGen to make a holiday video slideshow?

Yes, HeyGen's media library and templates make it simple to create a holiday video slideshow. You can easily customize your slideshow with text-to-video from script and voiceover generation.

Is social media sharing supported by HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen supports social media sharing, allowing you to effortlessly share your holiday greetings video maker creations across various platforms. This ensures your personalized videos reach a wider audience.

