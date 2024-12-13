Holiday Discount Video Maker: Boost Your Seasonal Sales

Create stunning marketing videos for seasonal deals with AI text-to-video, designed to effortlessly boost your sales.

Create a compelling 30-second promotional video targeting online shoppers, announcing a flash holiday discount. The visual style should be vibrant and dynamic, featuring bold text overlays and quick cuts of products, accompanied by an energetic, festive soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver a clear, enthusiastic message about your limited-time offers, making your promotional video stand out.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Holiday Discount Video Maker Works

Quickly create festive, high-impact promotional videos to showcase your holiday deals and boost engagement with our easy-to-use holiday discount video maker.

1
Step 1
Select Your Holiday Template
Begin your **holiday discount video maker** journey by choosing from our diverse range of festive **templates & scenes**. These pre-designed layouts provide a perfect starting point for your seasonal promotions.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Discount Details
Tailor your message by adding your specific discount details and promotional text. Utilize our extensive **media library/stock support** to include captivating holiday imagery and footage, helping you **customize** your video to perfection.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Audio and Text
Enhance your **promotional video** with dynamic narration. Leverage our **voiceover generation** feature to create professional audio, or use text animations to highlight your key discount offers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Marketing Video
Finalize your compelling holiday discount video. With **aspect-ratio resizing & exports**, easily prepare your video for any platform and effortlessly share your **marketing videos** across social media to reach a wider audience.

HeyGen transforms your holiday discount video maker needs into a seamless experience. Our AI-powered platform helps you quickly create compelling promotional videos and marketing campaigns to boost sales for seasonal deals.

Build Trust with Product Testimonials

Feature authentic customer testimonials in your discount videos to build credibility and encourage purchases of your featured holiday items.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating holiday promotional videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that simplifies creating professional holiday promotional videos. Utilize our customizable templates and powerful AI features to design engaging marketing videos quickly and effectively.

What customization options are available for my promotional videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your promotional videos, including branding controls to match your logo and colors. You can easily customize templates, integrate your media, and tailor every element to create unique marketing videos that resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen help me create unique holiday discount videos with AI?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI to power your holiday discount video creation, allowing you to generate dynamic content from text-to-video scripts. Incorporate lifelike AI avatars and compelling voiceovers to make your marketing videos stand out.

Does HeyGen support creating various types of short videos?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a versatile online video maker, perfect for crafting various short videos including social media videos and promotional content. Our platform supports diverse aspect ratios, enabling you to produce engaging content for any platform.

