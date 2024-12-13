Holiday Ad Video Maker: Create Festive Campaigns Fast

Quickly design engaging promotional videos for the holidays using HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a heartwarming 45-second holiday greeting video for individuals eager to send personalized messages to their loved ones. Employ a warm, cozy visual aesthetic with soft lighting and sentimental background music to evoke genuine emotion. HeyGen’s "Voiceover generation" feature allows for a truly personal touch, making it incredibly "easy to use" for crafting memorable "holiday greeting videos".
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 15-second short video for social media influencers and content creators looking to engage their audience with trendy holiday content. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant, paired with popular holiday tracks and engaging "text animations". HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability makes transforming a simple script into a captivating "social media" sensation effortless.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a polished 60-second corporate holiday message for companies addressing clients and employees with a professional yet festive tone. The visual presentation should be clean and inclusive, complemented by elegant instrumental holiday music. Leverage HeyGen's sophisticated "AI avatars" to deliver the message, providing a high-quality "Holiday Video Maker" solution that showcases innovation through "AI tools".
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Holiday Ad Video Maker Works

Easily create stunning holiday ad videos and greeting cards using our powerful online editor and AI-driven features.

Step 1
Create Your Holiday Video
Start by selecting one of our professionally designed video templates to quickly build your festive holiday video.
Step 2
Add Your Visuals
Effortlessly incorporate your own images and footage, or browse our extensive media library/stock support, using a simple drag and drop interface.
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Leverage our powerful AI tools to generate engaging voiceovers from text or create dynamic text animations for your promotional videos.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your project by exporting your holiday ad video in high quality, ready for sharing across all your social media platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Heartfelt Holiday Greeting Videos

Design personalized holiday greeting videos to connect deeply with your audience and spread festive cheer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging holiday videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI holiday ad video maker that streamlines your creative process. You can utilize AI tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, along with a wide selection of video templates to craft captivating promotional videos and personalized holiday greeting videos effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen an easy-to-use Holiday Video Maker for beginners?

HeyGen is designed to be an incredibly easy to use online Holiday Video Maker, featuring a user-friendly drag and drop interface. You don't need any technical skills or software to download; simply create your stunning holiday video directly in your web browser.

Can I customize my holiday videos extensively with HeyGen's video editor?

Absolutely, HeyGen's robust video editor offers extensive customization options for your holiday video. You can personalize your creations with background music, dynamic text animations, various filters, and leverage our comprehensive asset library for stock photos and videos to ensure your brand stands out.

How do I export and share my finished holiday video from HeyGen?

Once your holiday video is complete, HeyGen allows for seamless export in various aspect ratios suitable for different dimensions across social media platforms. Easily download your final engaging holiday video and share it with your audience online.

