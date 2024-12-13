Hiring Video Generator for Effortless Talent Acquisition

Rapidly create compelling employer branding videos using professional voiceover generation to attract top candidates.

A dynamic 60-second video designed for employer branding, showcasing the vibrant company culture and team spirit. Aimed at attracting top talent by giving them an authentic peek into daily life and employee camaraderie. Utilize a fast-paced montage of team activities, engaging employee interviews, and positive background music, ensuring a warm and inviting tone. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform written culture statements into compelling visuals.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a concise 45-second video job description for a highly sought-after technical role, detailing responsibilities and team interaction. Directly targets specialized job seekers who are researching specific career opportunities. Employ a professional, modern visual aesthetic with clear on-screen text overlays, a confident voiceover, and sleek graphic animations. Animate an AI avatar to present key details, making the AI video generator experience engaging and modern.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 30-second recruitment video focusing on employee testimonials to highlight career growth and work-life balance. Intended for entry-level and mid-career professionals considering a new role and valuing peer experiences. Feature genuine, warm visuals of employees sharing their experiences, accompanied by uplifting music and a sincere, encouraging audio tone. Use HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add polished narration or to enhance the clarity of employee soundbites for effective recruitment video creation.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 60-second recruitment video highlighting the unique benefits and supportive work environment of the organization. Designed for a broad audience of potential candidates at a virtual career fair or on a careers page. Adopt a polished, energetic visual style with branded elements and clear, concise messaging, supported by an upbeat, professional soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to rapidly assemble a professional-looking video with customizable branding, acting as an efficient recruitment video maker.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Hiring Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging recruitment videos with AI, attracting top talent and showcasing your company culture in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Recruitment Video
Begin by selecting from a variety of professional video templates or paste your script to generate a video instantly, streamlining your recruitment video creation.
2
Step 2
Add Branding and Media
Enhance your video with your company's unique identity by applying customizable branding, including your logo and brand colors, from our controls.
3
Step 3
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message, adding a professional and engaging face to your recruitment video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Download your polished video in various aspect ratios and effortlessly share it across your preferred platforms, enabling effective social media recruiting.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Employer Branding Videos

Craft inspiring videos to highlight company culture and employee testimonials, effectively strengthening your employer brand and attracting ideal candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen transform our recruitment video creation process?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that simplifies the creation of engaging employer branding videos. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video from script feature to quickly produce professional recruitment videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for customizing our employer branding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including a wide array of video templates and branding controls to ensure your videos reflect your unique company culture. You can also add media from our library, incorporate dynamic text animations, and customize the tone and format to perfectly match your employer brand storytelling.

Can HeyGen help create engaging video job descriptions or highlight specific roles?

Absolutely! HeyGen empowers you to easily generate compelling video job descriptions and Job Role Highlight Videos. Leverage AI avatars and customizable scenes to vividly portray daily tasks or showcase employee testimonials, making your careers page more dynamic and appealing.

How does HeyGen streamline the production of recruitment videos?

HeyGen streamlines recruitment video creation with its rapid video creation capabilities. Simply input your script, choose a template, and our AI video generator handles the rest, allowing you to quickly generate, review, and share professional content for social media recruiting and talent acquisition efforts.

