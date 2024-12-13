Stop Hiring Tutorial Video Maker: Automate with AI
Build engaging tutorial videos for training or onboarding fast with AI avatars, no video editing skills required.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Explore how HR departments can create a polished 90-second training video for seamless employee onboarding, leveraging HeyGen as a 'training video maker'. The visual style should be informative and engaging, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in a virtual office, all powered by HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script feature for effortless production.
Develop a concise 45-second 'explainer video' for product managers, detailing the key features of a new software update. Employ a dynamic and visually rich style with fluid animations and clear text overlays, ensuring the information is easily digestible. Utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support for compelling visuals and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, turning complex 'SOPs' into engaging content.
Seeking to 'create awesome videos'? Craft a captivating 30-second video for content creators, demonstrating how easy it is to 'customize videos' for social media platforms. The visual and audio style should be fun, energetic, and visually vibrant, highlighting HeyGen's user-friendly interface. This video will harness HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to empower effortless content creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that simplifies making engaging hiring tutorial and training videos. Easily create how-to videos and streamline employee onboarding with professional results.
Develop comprehensive hiring tutorials and onboarding courses efficiently.
Quickly produce extensive video courses and learning modules for new employees and ongoing training programs.
Enhance employee onboarding and training with engaging AI-powered videos.
Increase new hire engagement and knowledge retention through dynamic and interactive AI training videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging tutorial videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating engaging tutorial videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can easily transform scripts into compelling video content without needing any prior video editing skills, making it an ideal AI video creation platform for impactful how-to videos.
Can I customize employee onboarding videos with HeyGen's AI video creation platform?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to fully customize employee onboarding videos using a variety of video templates and robust branding controls. Integrate your brand's logo and colors to create a consistent look, ensuring your training videos are both professional and uniquely yours.
What features does HeyGen offer for making how-to videos or SOPs?
HeyGen provides powerful features for crafting detailed how-to videos and clear SOPs. Utilize the integrated screen recorder to capture demonstrations, generate AI voiceovers in multiple text-to-speech languages, and automatically add closed captions for accessibility, streamlining your video documentation.
How does HeyGen simplify the process of making AI-generated instructional video content?
As a leading generative AI platform, HeyGen significantly simplifies making instructional video content. Transform your scripts directly into video using AI avatars and an extensive media library, enabling you to produce high-quality AI-generated video documentation efficiently.