Hiring Process Explainer Video Maker: Simplify Onboarding
Elevate your recruitment with clear, consistent video explainers. Use AI voiceover to deliver your hiring process details with perfect clarity.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 60-second video for HR managers and new employees, focusing on internal communication regarding onboarding. The visual style should be clean, modern, and informative, with a reassuring audio tone, effectively using HeyGen's customizable video templates and Text-to-video from script feature to simplify complex information.
Produce an impactful 30-second video aimed at branding teams and HR executives, showcasing how AI explainer video makers can maintain a consistent corporate visual style throughout recruitment materials. The visual style should be polished and professional, with a clear audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and Media library/stock support to ensure brand coherence.
Generate an engaging 50-second video for marketing departments and potential candidates, designed to market unique aspects of the company culture during the hiring process. This animated explainer video should have a dynamic and energetic visual style, with an accessible audio tone, making full use of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broader reach and AI video creation capabilities.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your hiring process with HeyGen's AI explainer video maker. Leverage AI video creation and customizable templates to streamline communication and attract top talent.
Enhance New Hire Onboarding & Training.
Utilize AI to create dynamic explainer videos for faster, more engaging new hire training and improved retention.
Accelerate Recruitment Marketing.
Quickly produce impactful recruitment ads and employer branding content to attract top talent efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my explainer video creation?
HeyGen transforms explainer video creation with its advanced AI capabilities, allowing you to easily produce high-quality animated explainer videos using AI avatars and text-to-video. Our customizable video templates ensure a professional and engaging result without complex video editing.
Can I maintain my corporate visual style using HeyGen for internal communication?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors to ensure all your internal communication videos, such as training videos, align with your corporate visual style. This helps create consistent and professional content.
What makes HeyGen an intuitive AI video creation platform?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies AI video creation. With our text-to-video feature, you can generate engaging content instantly, complete with natural AI voiceover and automatic subtitles, making it an efficient online video editor for anyone.
Does HeyGen support creating effective marketing and training videos?
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for producing impactful marketing and training videos, including those for your hiring process. Leverage AI avatars and precise AI voiceover, alongside automatic subtitles, to clearly convey your message and enhance engagement across all your video content.