AI Highlights Video Maker: Create Engaging Reels Fast

Automatically generate captivating short-form content for social media and podcasts with ease, utilizing powerful templates and scenes.

Create a vibrant 30-second "highlights video maker" ad targeting small business owners, featuring dynamic cuts and an inspiring voiceover. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to quickly showcase the product's benefits, making it an engaging piece of short-form content with a modern visual style.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Highlights Video Maker Works

Easily transform your lengthy videos into engaging highlight reels for social media and beyond with AI-powered efficiency.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Video
Begin by importing your long-form videos directly into the online editor. Our platform supports various formats, preparing your content for AI analysis.
2
Step 2
Generate AI Highlights
Allow the AI video maker to automatically identify key moments, engaging dialogues, and impactful scenes from your uploaded content. This creates initial AI video highlights ready for review.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Highlight Reel
Review the generated highlight reel and use the intuitive video editor to trim, reorder clips, or add branding controls like logos and custom colors. Enhance your short-form content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once satisfied, export your polished highlight video. Choose from various aspect ratios suitable for different social media channels, ensuring your content is perfectly optimized for your audience.

HeyGen transforms your long-form videos into captivating highlight reels. Leverage AI to automatically generate engaging short-form content, making you a powerful highlights video maker for all your social media channels.

Develop Impactful Video Ad Highlights

Design concise, high-performing video ads by extracting key moments, ensuring maximum impact and driving better results for your campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating engaging highlight videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to help users automatically generate compelling short-form content from longer videos or scripts. This intelligent highlights video maker streamlines the video editing process, making it easy to produce dynamic highlight reels for any purpose.

Can HeyGen transform my long-form content into captivating highlight reels for social media channels?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an effective AI video maker designed to extract key moments from your long-form videos and create impactful highlight reels. You can easily adapt these for various social media channels, ensuring your content always stands out.

Does HeyGen's online editor provide essential features like captions and watermark-free exports for highlight videos?

Yes, HeyGen's robust online editor offers comprehensive features, including automatic subtitles and captions, to enhance your highlight videos. Additionally, you can export your finished highlight video projects without any watermarks, maintaining a professional brand image.

What makes HeyGen an advanced AI highlights video maker for content creators?

HeyGen empowers creators with its intuitive AI capabilities, transforming raw footage or text into polished highlight videos with minimal effort. Its versatile templates and branding controls ensure your creative vision is easily realized, producing high-quality short-form content.

