Create a 1-minute explanatory video targeting small business owners, showcasing how a highlight of the month video maker powered by AI video maker technology can streamline their marketing efforts. The visual style should be professional and clean, utilizing screen-shares of the platform alongside concise bullet points, accompanied by an upbeat corporate soundtrack and an informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently generate the narrative for this concise explainer.

Generate Video