High School Video Maker: Create Stunning School Projects

Craft compelling school projects and engaging presentations with easy editing tools, powered by intuitive templates & scenes.

Imagine a high school student needing to deliver a captivating 60-second presentation for their history class. They utilize HeyGen as their educational video maker, leveraging AI avatars to narrate key historical facts and employing clear voiceover generation to ensure perfect pronunciation and tone for their classmates and teacher.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How High School Video Maker Works

Create compelling high school videos and presentations with ease, bringing your school projects to life without complex editing.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin your project by selecting from a range of professional "templates & scenes" designed to simplify your video creation process, perfect for any high school assignment.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Bring your script to life. Use "Text-to-video from script" to automatically generate content, or upload your own media to craft engaging narratives for your school projects with our video maker.
3
Step 3
Refine and Customize
Polish your video with professional touches. Integrate "AI avatars" to present information clearly or utilize the extensive media library for engaging visuals, perfect for any school presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by choosing your desired "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" options. Share your high-quality video for school submissions, presentations, or school promotional videos with our online video editor.

Use Cases

For high school video makers, HeyGen simplifies video creation. Easily produce engaging educational videos, school projects, and presentations with our intuitive online editor.

Craft School Announcements & Promos

.

Generate inspiring videos for school announcements, club promotions, or guidance messages, fostering community and engaging the student body.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an effective high school video maker for students and educators?

HeyGen empowers students and educators to easily create professional-quality educational videos and presentations. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, it simplifies the video creation process for school projects.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for school projects and presentations?

HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable templates and intuitive editing features, making it an excellent online video editor for any school project. Users can quickly add AI avatars, generate voiceovers, and include subtitles for polished results.

Can HeyGen be used for creating school promotional videos and official announcements?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for producing high-impact school promotional videos and announcements. Its branding controls allow for consistent visual identity, while the ability to generate text-to-video content ensures professional and engaging communication.

Is HeyGen an online video editor that supports easy editing for high school students?

Yes, HeyGen is an intuitive online video editor designed for easy editing, perfect for high school students and educators alike. Its user-friendly interface simplifies complex video creation tasks, enabling anyone to produce stunning videos quickly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo