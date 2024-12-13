Create a vibrant 45-second high school transition video designed for incoming freshmen and their parents, capturing the excitement and opportunities of high school life. This video should feature a dynamic visual style, blending quick cuts of campus highlights, student activities, and welcoming faces, all underscored by an energetic, motivational soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate an encouraging voiceover that addresses common anxieties and highlights school spirit, helping new students feel prepared and excited to create videos of their own experiences.

Generate Video