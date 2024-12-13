High School Graduation Video Maker: Create Unforgettable Memories

Easily compile photos and video clips into a custom graduation video in minutes using our intuitive templates & scenes.

Envision a 60-second retrospective high school graduation video designed for graduating seniors and their families, showcasing a heartwarming montage of their "happy memories" from their school journey. This video should adopt a warm, nostalgic visual style, blending cherished "photos and video clips" with soft transitions, accompanied by uplifting instrumental music and a gentle, reflective voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, creating a truly moving tribute to their shared experiences.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a High School Graduation Video Maker

Craft a memorable graduation video or slideshow to celebrate achievements and happy memories, even with no video editing experience necessary.

1
Step 1
Select a Graduation Template
Begin your project by choosing from a variety of professionally designed graduation video templates or a slideshow maker. These templates provide a perfect foundation for your celebration, ensuring a polished look with minimal effort, leveraging our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Photos and Videos
Bring your memories to life by adding your favorite photos and video clips from your high school journey. Easily import them into the editor using the intuitive Media library/stock support, or select from our diverse stock assets.
3
Step 3
Personalize Your Video
Enhance your custom graduation video with personalized touches. Add background music, text overlays, and apply effects. You can also utilize Branding controls (logo, colors) to match your school's colors or add a personal logo.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Masterpiece
Once your custom graduation video is perfect, export it in your desired format and aspect ratio using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. Share your completed graduation video or slideshow with family and friends to celebrate your graduate's special day.

Use Cases

Celebrate happy memories with a custom high school graduation video maker. HeyGen simplifies creating a memorable graduation video or graduation slideshow maker in minutes, even with no video editing experience necessary.

Deliver Inspirational Graduation Messages

.

Produce impactful and uplifting video messages or speeches for graduates, perfect for ceremonies or sharing encouragement with the class.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a personalized high school graduation video?

HeyGen simplifies the process of making a personalized graduation video. Utilize our wide selection of graduation video templates and add your own photos and video clips to capture happy memories, even with no video editing experience necessary.

Does HeyGen provide options for adding music and stock assets to my graduation slideshow?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive media library support, allowing you to easily add music, stock assets, and effects to enhance your graduation slideshow. Our AI features can also assist in generating voiceovers for a truly custom graduation video experience.

Can I quickly create a professional graduation video using HeyGen's templates?

Absolutely! HeyGen's diverse collection of free templates empowers you to create a stunning graduation video in minutes. Our online editor makes the process seamless, enabling you to focus on celebrating those happy memories.

What export options are available for my finished graduation video with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports various export options and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your custom graduation video looks perfect on any platform. Easily download your high-quality video for sharing with family and friends.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo