Create High Converting Ad Video That Drives Sales

Boost conversion rates by crafting compelling ads with powerful visual storytelling. HeyGen's AI avatars make professional production simple.

394/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video designed for marketing managers seeking to produce winning creatives that drive results and enhance their video ad production workflow. This informative piece should adopt a professional, clean visual style with a direct narration explaining a key feature, concluding with a clear call to action, all built efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 2
For an e-commerce brand launching a new product, a 60-second commercial should aim to build strong emotional connections with their target audience. The video needs to feature cinematic visuals, rich with aspirational lifestyle shots, complemented by an engaging Voiceover generation that evokes desire and excitement, ensuring high engagement throughout the ad.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a snappy 15-second high-converting video ad specifically for social media marketers, focusing on delivering clear messaging in the first 3 seconds for maximum impact. The visual style should be fast-paced with vibrant graphics and trendy, non-intrusive audio, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure the message is conveyed effectively even without sound.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How High Converting Ad Video Works

Master the art of creating impactful video ads that capture attention and drive results, leveraging HeyGen's intuitive tools for optimal engagement and conversion.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Script
Develop a compelling narrative for your ad. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your written ideas into visual content.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Voice
Select the perfect visual elements and voice for your message. Pick from diverse AI avatars and generate natural-sounding voiceovers to bring your script to life.
3
Step 3
Add Impactful Enhancements
Boost viewer engagement and brand recall. Integrate Subtitles/captions for accessibility and use HeyGen's branding controls to ensure your ad aligns with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export for Optimal Reach
Prepare your ad for various platforms to maximize impact. Leverage HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your video looks great on any screen, from mobile to desktop.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Leverage Social Proof with Testimonial Ads

.

Easily create engaging video testimonials and success stories to build trust and significantly enhance ad conversion rates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating high-converting ad videos?

HeyGen is ideal for producing high-converting ad videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script, enabling compelling visual storytelling. Its creative techniques and customizable templates help integrate a strong call to action, driving better conversion rates for your campaigns.

How does HeyGen streamline video ad production?

HeyGen streamlines video ad production by transforming ad scripts directly into professional video advertising content. With features like text-to-video generation and automated voiceover generation, you can rapidly create and iterate on your creatives without complex equipment.

Can HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all my video ads?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your video ads maintain brand consistency across all winning creatives. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and utilize customizable templates to align every video with your visual identity.

What aspects of video advertising does HeyGen optimize for various platforms?

HeyGen facilitates platform-specific video ad optimization by offering flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options for your video ads. This ensures your content is perfectly formatted for different platforms, enhancing engagement and reach across diverse audiences with clear messaging.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo