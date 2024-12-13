Create High Converting Ad Video That Drives Sales
Boost conversion rates by crafting compelling ads with powerful visual storytelling. HeyGen's AI avatars make professional production simple.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video designed for marketing managers seeking to produce winning creatives that drive results and enhance their video ad production workflow. This informative piece should adopt a professional, clean visual style with a direct narration explaining a key feature, concluding with a clear call to action, all built efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
For an e-commerce brand launching a new product, a 60-second commercial should aim to build strong emotional connections with their target audience. The video needs to feature cinematic visuals, rich with aspirational lifestyle shots, complemented by an engaging Voiceover generation that evokes desire and excitement, ensuring high engagement throughout the ad.
Produce a snappy 15-second high-converting video ad specifically for social media marketers, focusing on delivering clear messaging in the first 3 seconds for maximum impact. The visual style should be fast-paced with vibrant graphics and trendy, non-intrusive audio, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure the message is conveyed effectively even without sound.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Converting Video Ads.
Produce compelling, high-performing video ads quickly, designed to capture attention and maximize your conversion rates with AI.
Produce Engaging Social Media Ad Content.
Rapidly generate diverse and engaging video ads and clips optimized for various social media platforms to boost engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes HeyGen ideal for creating high-converting ad videos?
HeyGen is ideal for producing high-converting ad videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script, enabling compelling visual storytelling. Its creative techniques and customizable templates help integrate a strong call to action, driving better conversion rates for your campaigns.
How does HeyGen streamline video ad production?
HeyGen streamlines video ad production by transforming ad scripts directly into professional video advertising content. With features like text-to-video generation and automated voiceover generation, you can rapidly create and iterate on your creatives without complex equipment.
Can HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all my video ads?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your video ads maintain brand consistency across all winning creatives. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and utilize customizable templates to align every video with your visual identity.
What aspects of video advertising does HeyGen optimize for various platforms?
HeyGen facilitates platform-specific video ad optimization by offering flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options for your video ads. This ensures your content is perfectly formatted for different platforms, enhancing engagement and reach across diverse audiences with clear messaging.