Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 90-second instructional video for marketers and content creators, illustrating the power of an online video editor to transform complex scripts into engaging visual stories. The video should adopt an energetic and informative style, using dynamic animations and diverse visuals to keep attention, while featuring AI avatars presenting key benefits generated directly from text-to-video from script, to effectively explain new product features or service offerings.
Design a vibrant 45-second social media video tailored for e-commerce brands and social media managers, focusing on how easily they can customize and adapt video templates for various platforms. Visually, aim for a trendy, fast-paced aesthetic with bright colors and modern pop music, leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance product displays and utilizing aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for different social channels, creating truly captivating video content.
Develop an educational 2-minute hero video aimed at startups and product managers launching innovative features, demonstrating how to articulate a detailed product explanation with clarity. The visual style should be clean, futuristic, and highly informative, incorporating on-screen text highlights and a professional AI voiceover for precision. Ensure the video includes accurate subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and uses HeyGen's voiceover generation to articulate complex concepts, making it easy for viewers to understand and create a hero video that sets the tone for their brand.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Impact Hero Videos for Websites.
Quickly produce compelling video ads for your hero section, designed to grab immediate attention and drive engagement.
Craft Engaging Introductory Video Clips.
Instantly create dynamic, short video clips perfect for an impactful website hero section or social media introductions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate embedding AI-generated videos on a website?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that allows you to easily export your created videos in various aspect ratios, optimized for direct embedding. This capability ensures your captivating video content can be seamlessly integrated into your website's hero section or any other visually impactful area, enhancing user engagement.
Can I customize the video templates available in HeyGen to align with my brand identity?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers a comprehensive online video editor with a rich library of video templates that are fully customizable. You can apply your specific branding controls, including logos and colors, and utilize dynamic text animations to create professional videos that resonate with your brand.
What AI-powered tools does HeyGen integrate for efficient video creation?
HeyGen is built with robust AI-powered tools designed to streamline your video creation process. These include advanced text-to-video from script capabilities, realistic voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles and captions, ensuring high-quality and accessible content production.
How can HeyGen assist with optimizing videos for various social media platforms?
HeyGen serves as an intuitive online video editor that simplifies the creation of social media videos. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and automatic caption generation, you can easily adapt your content for different platforms, ensuring your videos are always optimized and accessible to a broader audience.