Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute engaging onboarding video for new help desk support team members, outlining the standard ticket escalation process and internal tools. The video should have a modern, informative visual style, using HeyGen's AI avatars to consistently present complex workflow automation procedures.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 60-second explainer video designed for existing power users, highlighting the key enhancements of a recent software update's new features. This technical walkthrough video should be concise and dynamic, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for efficient content generation and rapid deployment.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 45-second FAQ video targeting prospective customers, addressing their most common pre-sale inquiries about product compatibility. The video requires a friendly, approachable, and clean visual style, making effective use of HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent and branded presentation within the knowledge base.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Help Desk Support Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging help desk support videos with AI-powered tools to enhance your knowledge base and improve customer satisfaction.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Paste your help desk content or script to instantly transform text into a dynamic video with our powerful text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select an AI avatar from our diverse library to professionally present your support message and engage your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Customize your video by integrating your company logo and brand colors using intuitive branding controls to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize and export your help desk video, leveraging aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal sharing across various platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Quick Explainer Videos for Support

Rapidly create concise, engaging video explanations for common issues, enhancing communication and speeding up ticket resolution.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of help desk support videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating professional help desk support videos using AI. Our platform allows you to generate engaging video tutorials directly from text scripts, leveraging AI video generator capabilities and pre-built templates to expedite content production.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance customer support video tutorials?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars provide a consistent and friendly face for your customer support videos and video tutorials. These AI Voice Actors can deliver information clearly, making your video content more engaging and personal for viewers.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for optimizing support video accessibility and workflow?

HeyGen provides robust technical features like instant captions and subtitles, including translated captions, to ensure your support videos are accessible to a global audience. Our platform also supports screen recordings and offers video editing tools, integrating seamlessly into your existing workflow automation for efficient content management.

How can explainer videos made with HeyGen improve our knowledge base?

Creating engaging explainer videos with HeyGen allows you to populate your knowledge base with dynamic, easy-to-understand online support videos. These videos serve as effective asynchronous learning tools, answering common questions and significantly reducing the need for live support interactions.

