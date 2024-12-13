Healthcare Staff Orientation Video Maker: Simplify Onboarding

Create engaging training videos for new hires quickly using Text-to-video from script, saving your HR department valuable time.

Design a 45-second welcoming video for new hires joining our healthcare team, focusing on the initial onboarding process. The visual style should be warm and professional, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in a friendly environment, accompanied by a gentle, encouraging voiceover. This video will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation to introduce key team members and outline the first day's schedule.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second animated compliance training video, targeting all healthcare staff to reinforce essential safety protocols. Employ a clear, direct visual style with animated graphics illustrating correct procedures, supported by a serious yet approachable voiceover and informative subtitles. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently create this crucial training content, ensuring compliance goals are met.
Prompt 2
Create a 30-second role-specific training video demonstrating a new medical procedure for nurses in the emergency department. The visual and audio style should be crisp and precise, utilizing step-by-step animations and a focused voiceover to explain the process. HeyGen's templates & scenes, combined with its media library/stock support, will be instrumental in quickly assembling this practical guide.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second internal communications video for existing healthcare staff, celebrating recent team achievements and highlighting ongoing learning and development initiatives. The visual aesthetic should be inspiring and positive, featuring dynamic scene transitions and an uplifting background score, with diverse AI avatars conveying messages of appreciation and growth. This video will leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it is optimized for various internal platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Healthcare Staff Orientation Video Maker Works

Leverage AI-powered video creation to streamline staff onboarding, deliver consistent training, and enhance learning and development for new hires.

1
Step 1
Create Your Orientation Script
Begin by writing or pasting your orientation content. Our platform seamlessly converts your text into a dynamic video using the "Text-to-video from script" capability, establishing a clear narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Bring your script to life by choosing from a diverse library of realistic "AI avatars" to be your on-screen presenter. This ensures a consistent and professional delivery every time.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Personalize your orientation video by applying your organization's logo and brand colors using the "Branding controls". Integrate additional media from our library or upload your own to enrich the visuals.
4
Step 4
Export with Subtitles for Accessibility
Finalize your video and easily add synchronized "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and comprehension for all new hires. Export your high-quality video for seamless integration into any learning management system.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes healthcare staff orientation with AI video, creating engaging onboarding and training videos for new hires, simplifying internal communications and compliance goals.

Enhance Training Engagement & Retention

.

Leverage AI to create dynamic, interactive onboarding videos that captivate new hires, significantly boosting engagement and knowledge retention during training.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creative production of healthcare staff orientation videos?

HeyGen empowers your HR department to streamline the creative production of engaging healthcare staff orientation videos. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from a script template to generate dynamic Animated Healthcare Videos, making the onboarding process more effective for new hires.

What benefits does HeyGen offer HR departments for creating training and onboarding content?

HeyGen significantly benefits HR departments by offering a cost-effective video solution for all training and onboarding videos. By leveraging our video creation platform, you can produce high-quality content quickly, which saves time and boosts your learning and development initiatives for new hires.

Can HeyGen help ensure brand consistency in internal communications and training videos?

Yes, HeyGen ensures brand consistency across all your internal communications and welcome videos through robust branding controls. You can customize templates with your logo and colors, creating a cohesive experience for new hires while maintaining professional standards.

How does HeyGen support accessible content creation and integration with existing learning systems?

HeyGen facilitates accessible content creation with automatic subtitles and captions, ensuring your onboarding videos meet compliance goals. Our video creation platform is designed for seamless integration into various learning management systems, making your training accessible to all healthcare professionals.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo