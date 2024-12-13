Hands On Video Maker: Create Professional Videos with Ease

Leverage our AI Video Generator to create dynamic explainer videos from text scripts in minutes, saving you time and effort.

For small business owners launching a new product, create a 60-second explainer video showcasing how their offering uniquely solves a key customer problem. This video should adopt a modern and engaging visual style, featuring dynamic animated graphics and a friendly, optimistic audio tone meticulously generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. The aim is to empower a hands on video maker to clearly articulate their product's value.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Hands-On Video Maker Works

Learn how to effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging video content with intuitive tools and AI-powered features, making video creation accessible for everyone.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by crafting your message. Leverage advanced Text-to-video from script to automatically generate initial video content directly from your written text, streamlining your production.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Bring your story to life by choosing from a diverse selection of AI avatars and ready-to-use templates. Easily set up your scenes with characters that resonate with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements
Personalize your video further. Incorporate custom branding with Branding controls like logos and colors, and ensure accessibility by adding precise subtitles and captions.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and prepare it for distribution. Utilize flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your video looks perfect on any platform, ready for your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the experience for every hands on video maker, enabling you to create videos and make animated videos with an AI Video Generator. Effortlessly transform your ideas into professional, engaging content in minutes, without the traditional complexities.

Develop Engaging Educational Courses

.

Expand your educational reach by rapidly creating comprehensive and engaging video courses, simplifying complex topics for global learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects, such as explainer videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful hands-on video maker, enabling you to create professional explainer videos and animated content with ease. Leverage our AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your scripts into engaging visual stories, fostering boundless creativity.

Is HeyGen an efficient animation maker for busy professionals?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a highly efficient AI video generator, allowing you to make animated videos and create video content in minutes. Our intuitive platform and extensive templates simplify the animation software process, making video creation accessible and fast for everyone.

What kind of animated videos can I make with HeyGen's AI?

With HeyGen's AI-powered video maker, you can create a diverse range of animated videos, from educational whiteboard animation to sophisticated corporate presentations. Our platform supports Text to Video AI and customizable AI avatars, providing professional tools for all your animation needs.

Can HeyGen help me brand my created videos effectively?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your created videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can easily integrate your logo, customize colors, and select from a vast media library to produce professional videos that resonate with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo