Create a 60-second "haircare foundations video maker" short video designed for beginners seeking to establish a healthy hair routine. The visual style should be bright and clean, featuring an AI avatar demonstrating techniques with a friendly, professional voiceover. This "beauty training video maker" style clip will guide viewers through essential steps, utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation for clear instructions.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second "Hairstyling Instruction Video Maker" piece aimed at DIY enthusiasts on social media, showcasing a trendy yet simple everyday hairstyle. The video should have an upbeat, dynamic visual style with clear step-by-step visuals, enhanced by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility. Incorporate relevant stock footage from the Media library/stock support to illustrate product application.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second "product video" using HeyGen's AI-powered text-to-video capabilities to introduce a new scalp treatment, targeting consumers interested in innovative haircare solutions. The visual style should be sleek and informative, featuring product highlights and ingredient explanations generated via Text-to-video from script. Leverage pre-designed Templates & scenes for a polished, professional look.
Prompt 3
Design a punchy 15-second "promos" video for general audiences, busting a common haircare myth or sharing a quick tip, ideal for social media sharing. This "haircare foundations video maker" snippet should be engaging and fast-paced, featuring a captivating AI avatar with an energetic voiceover. Ensure it's optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Haircare Foundations Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional haircare instruction videos with AI-powered tools, transforming your expertise into engaging visual content.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Input your haircare instruction text or paste an existing script. Our AI-powered text-to-video feature instantly converts your content into video scenes, ready for customization.
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to host your haircare tutorial. These realistic presenters will deliver your script with natural expressions and gestures, making your video engaging.
Step 3
Enhance with Media and Branding
Utilize our extensive media library for relevant visuals or upload your own. Apply your brand's logo and colors using branding controls to maintain a consistent, professional look throughout your video.
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Video
Once your haircare video is complete, generate the final output. You can then export it in various aspect ratios, perfect for sharing on social media and other platforms.

HeyGen, the ultimate AI video agent, empowers haircare brands to effortlessly create captivating haircare foundations and hairstyling instruction videos using AI-powered text-to-video capabilities.

Produce Engaging Haircare Social Media Content

Quickly create captivating social media videos and short clips to promote haircare products and share styling tips effortlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my haircare or beauty training videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional haircare foundations video maker content and beauty training videos using AI avatars and customizable video templates. Easily transform your scripts into engaging visual content with our AI-powered text-to-video capabilities, enhancing your educational reach.

What is HeyGen's core AI-powered text-to-video capability?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to convert your text scripts into dynamic videos, featuring realistic AI avatars and high-quality Voiceover generation. This streamlines content creation for various purposes, including promos and social media.

How does HeyGen support branding and visual customization for videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into customizable video templates. Utilize our drag-and-drop editor and extensive media library to add filters and effects, ensuring your product video reflects your unique style.

Can HeyGen help me create accessible videos for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes it easy to produce social media-ready videos with automatic Subtitles/captions and diverse AI avatars. This ensures your content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience across various platforms.

